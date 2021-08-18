Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Here's Our First Look at Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana and Dominic West as Prince Charles in The Crown

By Lauren Hubbard
countryliving.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're all eagerly awaiting season 5 of Netflix's royal period drama The Crown, and while we still don't have an official debut date (it seems likely that the show won't return until 2022), that doesn't mean that they aren't still giving us plenty to look forward to. Earlier this month we got our first look at Imelda Staunton in costume as Queen Elizabeth II (she'll be taking over the role from Olivia Colman for season 5) and now we've gotten a peek at the show's new Princess Diana and Prince Charles as well.

www.countryliving.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Debicki
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Dominic West
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Imelda Staunton
Person
Prince Charles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Princess Of Wales#British Royal Family#Tenet#The Great Gatsby#Downton Abbey#Panorama
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

This Is What Prince George Calls Queen Elizabeth

Prince George was Prince William and Kate Middleton's first born child. While he was the third great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth, he was her very first great-grandson, which was undoubtedly very special. Given this information, it should come as no surprise that George and his great-grandmother have a close relationship that is different than her majesty's relationship with her other 10 great-grandchildren! "It is telling that the Queen, who is expert at not appearing to have any [favorites], goes out of her way to spend time with young George," The Sun reported back in 2019. The outlet also reported that the queen has always done something special for George — she would "[take] time to select little presents that she [would leave] at the foot of George's bed" whenever he would sleep over at Buckingham Palace.
Designers & CollectionsCosmopolitan

Princess Diana's Wedding Shoes Had a Secret Message Under the Heel

All royal weddings are completely over the top in terms of expense and general fancy vibes, but Princess Diana and Prince Charles' extravagant ceremony goes down as the most extra in history—in part because of Diana's iconic look. And while her puffy-sleeved, super '80s dress gets a lot of attention, Diana's shoes were also pretty spectacular—and had a secret message on the bottom of them.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Offensive Keepsake Prince Charles Kept Close To Him During His Honeymoon With Diana

Prince Charles was certainly an eligible bachelor back in the day. In fact, royal experts say he "had more than 20 relationships over the 13 years between 1967 and 1980," according to the Evening Standard. Interestingly, Charles was in love with a married woman when he was introduced to Princess Diana, according to the new PBS documentary "In Their Own Words: Diana, Princess of Wales." Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles met at a polo match, and he was said to be "immediately [and] passionately" in love with her. However, she was married to a man named Andrew Parker Bowles, leaving Charles to merely pine for what he could not have.
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Kitty Spencer Shares Stunning Wedding Photos — See How Her Gown Compares to Her Aunt Princess Diana's!

Lady Kitty Spencer's wedding weekend featured a runway's worth of sumptuous styles — and on Monday she shared glimpses of her extravagant celebration. The bride's intricate Dolce & Gabbana gown takes center stage in several of Spencer's new Instagram posts. The handmade stunner features voluminous details, particularly in the shoulders, similar to those of the iconic gown worn by Lady Kitty's aunt Princess Diana when she married Prince Charles in 1981. (Diana's Elizabeth and David Emanuel gown, on loan from Prince William and Prince Harry, is currently the centerpiece of the Royal Style in the Making exhibition at her former home of Kensington Palace in London.)
Gossip Cop

Report: Queen Elizabeth Finally Meets Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Daughter

Has Lilibet Diana met her namesake? One report says Prince Harry introduced Queen Elizabeth to the baby during a reunion at Balmoral. Gossip Cop investigates what would be a huge story. ‘Queen Meets Lilibet!’. The cover of New Idea reads “family reunion at Balmoral.” The queen is settling into her...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Princess Diana's private bedrooms revealed in unearthed photos

Princess Diana lived in several beautiful properties throughout her lifetime, from her childhood home Althorp House where her brother Charles Spencer still resides, to her Kensington Palace apartment she shared with her husband Prince Charles and two young children Prince William and Prince Harry. PHOTOS: 12 rarely-seen photos of Princess...
WorldCosmopolitan

Kate Middleton will no longer receive this birthday tradition going forward

The Duchess of Cambridge, along with other senior members of the royal family will no longer receive a time-honoured birthday tradition. Westminster Abbey has announced that it is changing its bell-ringing schedule and will now only carry out the tradition of ringing the chapel's famous bells on members of the royal family's birthdays, for the Queen and Prince Charles going forward.
RelationshipsPosted by
Parade

We Relive the 'Wedding of the Century'—Including an Investigation Into the Secrets of Princess Diana's Infamous Wedding Dress!

It was the ‘wedding of the century’, and the woman at the heart of it all was the heroine from a fairytale who married her Prince Charming. The world was captivated by the sight of 20-year-old Lady Diana Spencer making her way up the imposing steps of St Paul’s Cathedral, determinedly dragging the longest train in royal bridal history behind her, and waving to the screaming crowds who had gathered to witness the moment when she left her old life behind her and emerged from the cathedral as Diana, Princess of Wales.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Title Will Camilla Parker Bowles Have When Prince Charles Becomes King?

Even though Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles first met at a polo match back in 1970, it took 35 years for them to solidify their relationship and become husband and wife. Before then, they endured plenty of controversies, scandals, and embarrassing headlines enough to make anyone want to step away and give it a rest, but not them. In fact, Camilla has stuck by Charles' side through the good times and the bad, including his divorce from Princess Diana in 1996.
CelebritiesPeople

Who Is Penny Knatchbull, Prince Philip's 'Constant Confidante' Coming to The Crown?

The woman called the "second-most important woman in the Duke of Edinburgh's life" will be played by Natasha McElhone in season 5 of The Crown. The Crown has already spent four seasons chronicling the ups and downs in Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's 73-year marriage, but now another woman with whom the Duke of Edinburgh had a long-lasting relationship is entering the picture.

Comments / 0

Community Policy