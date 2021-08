Rossford resident Bill Heban captured this image of a Caspian tern in late August last year at Howard Marsh Metropark. “The most notable trait of this species is that it is the largest tern in the world,” he explained. “It has a body length of 20 inches and a wingspan of 50 inches.” Like most other terns, its diet is almost exclusively fish. “Terns fly from 10 to 100 feet above the water…