Nissequogue village trustees vote to opt out of marijuana sales
Nissequogue Village this week became one of the first Long Island municipalities to opt out of a 2021 state law legalizing the retail sale of marijuana. Village trustees passed their ordinance 5-0 Tuesday night with no members of the public in attendance and little discussion of issues that are mostly theoretical for the forested North Shore community, which has no commercial zones where a marijuana dispensary or cafe for on-site use could operate.www.newsday.com
