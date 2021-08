And just like that, the first five acts of “America’s Got Talent” Season 16 have been cut from the competition. The Canine Stars, Beyond Belief Dance Company, Gangstagrass, Sethward and Matt Johnson all heard the unfortunate news during the Quarterfinals 1 live show, which aired August 11 on NBC. Of this quintet of eliminated acts, which one do YOU think was most robbed of a shot of making it into the semifinals? Vote in our poll below and then defend your choice down in the comments section. At the other end of the spectrum, seven talented acts were given the green...