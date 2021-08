Small Ship Cruise Lines are Now Relaunching their Fleets to the Seas, Rivers, and Canals. Welcome back, small ship cruising! We have missed you! Many small fleets of boutique sea and river passenger cruise lines have been happily released to sail the waters again. Finally, after over 18 months of being docked dormant at their respective harbors and inland ports around the world, these luxury sea and river-worthy vessels are finally waking from a long and quiet hibernation at shore.