Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

Cowabunga! Massive Tortoise Spotted on I-40 in Arkansas

By Mario Garcia
Posted by 
Eagle 106.3
Eagle 106.3
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cowabunga! That's a popular phrase used in the movie "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" but it could also be used to describe an 85-pound Tortoise that was discovered traveling down I-40 in Arkansas on Sunday. The tortoise is known as Potato and this apparently is the third time the Sulcata tortoise...

kygl.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Eagle 106.3

Eagle 106.3

Texarkana, AR
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
286K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle 106.3 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Lifestyle
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Little Rock, AR
Pets & Animals
Arkansas State
Arkansas Pets & Animals
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tortoise#I 40#Social Animals#Little Rock Tv#Krlt#The Arkansas Gazette#Fox 16
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
Eagle 106.3

Texarkana COVID-19 By-The-Numbers for August 24 – Arkansas Patients on Ventilators Reaches New Record

(AP) — The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators in Arkansas has reached a new high. The Department of Health on Monday said the number of virus patients on ventilators rose by 12 to 349, surpassing the previous high reached Saturday. The number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital increased by 42 to 1,411. COVID-19 patients make up half of the state’s intensive care unit beds, with 558 in ICU. There are only 22 ICU beds available in Arkansas, according to the Department of Health. The state reported 30 new COVID-19 deaths and 986 new coronavirus cases.
Texarkana, ARPosted by
Eagle 106.3

Check Out The Breathtaking 360 Degree Views From This Cabin

I found a cabin just a short drive from Texarkana that has the best views I have ever seen. This cabin is truly breathtaking. Let's take a peek inside. The 'Phoenix Rising' cabin is located in Hochatown Oklahoma which is just a short drive from Texarkana. This cabin has some spectacular views but is also a way for you to escape the hustle and bustle of your everyday lives.
Texarkana, TXPosted by
Eagle 106.3

Beloved Texarkana Restaurant Closes on Saturdays Due to Staff Shortage

Covid-19 has been tough on businesses all around the country, but it's hard to take when you see it happen locally. Restaurants have really been hit hard. You would think that when we opened back up that the restaurants would be doing great because we all love to go out for lunch and dinner. If you have watched the news then you will have heard how restaurants across the country have had a difficult time keeping wait staff. In fact, we have quite a few restaurants locally that have closed off parts of their dining areas because they just don't have the staff to work the whole area.
Texarkana, ARPosted by
Eagle 106.3

New Texarkana Restaurant Set to Open Saturday

A new restaurant is getting ready to open its doors this weekend. If all goes according to plan Redwoods Grill and Bar is set to open this Saturday. Located in the former Brangus Feedlot at 2415 Arkansas Blvd, Redwoods Grill and Bar has been working on the building for several months and after lots of hard work, they are ready to serve Texarkana. Owners TJ and Saad are excited to bring their Texas Cattleman- Mediterranean style infused restaurant to the area. Redwoods Grill and Bar will be serving up your favorites with a few twists and ingredients along the way. For example. the Cowboy Ribeye is a 16 oz. French-tipped bone-in steak or the Texas-size T-Bone a heaping 22 oz. seasoned and grilled and finished in compound butter. Other steaks include their Filet Mignon, New York Strip, Flat Iron Steak, Sirlion, and their signature Redwood Ribs in full or half order.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Eagle 106.3

What Is The Farmer’s Almanac Weather Prediction For Texas And Arkansas?

The long-range forecast for the Texarkana is calling for slightly above normal temperatures and above-normal rainfall. The Farmer's Almanac is so full of information. From basic weather forecasting which is very accurate by the way. To when is the best time to plant in your vegetable garden. I remember my parents keeping a copy of the Farmers Almanac for as long as I can remember. Here is what the Farmers Almanac had to say about the winter for the United States this year.
Texarkana, TXPosted by
Eagle 106.3

Hobbs Helping Hand Contest For August

It's the Hobbs Helping Hand Contest, thanks to our friends at Hobbs Manufactured Homes. Who could use an extra $100 Visa Card for the month of August?. You can put it towards a new BBQ Grill or really anything you want or need. The deadline to enter is Sunday, August...

Comments / 0

Community Policy