Lakers Rumors: L.A. Expected To Go Into Season With 14 Players To Maintain Flexibility

While the Los Angeles Lakers have done a majority of their work this summer, they still have three open roster spots so are not done yet. The Lakers' roster will be much different in 2021-22 after their blockbuster trade for Russell Westbrook began a complete remodeling with only four players from last season still with L.A. That could still change, of course, as they have those three open roster spots that they need to fill and have already begun doing their due diligence to do so.