Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

ElectroNeek™ Summer '21 Release: A Dramatic Shift In The RPAaaS Business Landscape

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ElectroNeek Robotics Inc. ( https://www.electroneek.com ), a leading provider of Intelligent Automation Software for Managed Service Providers, announced today the launch of ElectroNeek Summer '21 product release and introduced new capabilities in their core products, ElectroNeek RPA Studio Pro, Orchestrator SaaS, Bot Runner.

The updates will help MSPs better manage their automation business, increase development efficiency, and win more work.

In a statement, Sergey Yudovskiy, ElectroNeek's CEO, said:

ElectroNeek Summer '21 is the product of our continuous focus on strengthening our no-code strategy and our commitment to being a trusted vendor for our partners by supporting and guiding them at each stage of their automation journey with their clients. With this in mind, we've elaborated on the new powerful features to allow MSPs to manage better and orchestrate their bots, embrace innovation and forward-thinking in the RPA market, open up a blue ocean of enterprise cases, and favor their RPA talent with unique day-to-day developing experience. I sincerely believe that this release will be a game-changer for MSPs to implement the best service delivery practices and significantly impact their exponential growth with ElectroNeek.

ElectroNeek Summer '21 includes capability upgrades to ElectroNeek's SaaS Orchestrator: a Multi-Tenancy feature to enable MSPs to deploy multiple Orchestrators under one umbrella, scale up to any number of client machines with Central Deployment, and use the Client Dashboard to track all bot usage across clients in one place.

As a part of ElectroNeek's continuous No-Code-Driven strategy, in the new release, users will see new no-code features added in Microsoft Excel, Outlook, and Office 365. No-code functionality is also added to PDF and Windows System activities.

Additionally, a new feature for unique day-to-day development experience - Local Development History has been added to restore a previous workflow version.

Being the second popular programming language, with 52% of developers globally writing code in it, adding Python will allow MSPs to add Python-based bots smoothly in the complex automation chains and win more Enterprise-specific projects easier.

The Summer '21 release of the ElectroNeek Orchestrator has API Integration and other technologies that allow MSPs to integrate their bots to other applications and tools in their clients' organizations, whether SaaS, desktop, or their own systems. This added functionality increases the bots' ability to work with any existing systems and opens up new revenue streams for the MSP businesses.

Citrix's solutions are used by more than 400,000 organizations worldwide, including 99 percent of the Fortune 100 and 98 percent of the Fortune 500.

With the Summer '21 release, we have enabled Surface Automation for Citrix and RDP-hosted applications to help MSP businesses stay competitive by taking over the reasonable share of the automation market.

The new release also works with desktop apps written in Java, the foundation for millions of applications across multiple systems, including Windows, Macintosh, UNIX-based desktops, embedded systems, and enterprise solutions.

Summer'21 allows MSPs to work with a great variety of Enterprise applications and enable all significant cases of Java and SAP-based automations.

ElectroNeek Summer'21 RPA platform has more OCR connectors to handle cases with semi-structured data, forms, and more. The extended OCR engines pack will open up a blue ocean of new cases in the enterprise segment.

Beginning from the latest version, ElectroNeek RPA will be releasing new versions quarterly to help MSPs timely deliver their products to the end clients, impacting the overall sales process success. The next release will be in November, 2021.

About ElectroNeek

ElectroNeek ( https://electroneek.com/blog/company-news/introducing-electroneek-summer-21-release-and-the-new-intelligent-capabilities-for-managed-service-providers/ ) is the leading RPA vendor for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) with offices in North America, India, Europe, and Latin America. ElectroNeek is trusted by more than 500 customers and partners worldwide to deliver hyperautomation solutions and support.

Our innovative business model lets MSPs and System Integrator partners build lasting relationships with their clients, maximize the value delivered with automation solutions, and profitably grow their business through an RPA as a Service model. We are here to help with sales and marketing support.

ElectroNeek is a preferred vendor for many globally recognized and leading regional MSPs, such as BDO, HLB, and Compasso, as well as enterprise clients such as Electrolux, Epiroc, Sage, and 7-Eleven.

Contacts:Email: pr@electroneek.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electroneek-summer-21-release-a-dramatic-shift-in-the-rpaaas-business-landscape-301358233.html

SOURCE ElectroNeek Robotics, Inc.

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
42K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rpa#Software#Robotics#North America#Sap#Electroneek Robotics Inc#Electroneek Summer#Orchestrator Saas#Msps#Saas Orchestrator#Multi Tenancy#Central Deployment#Microsoft Excel#Pdf#Api Integration#Citrix#Fortune#Surface Automation#Java#Macintosh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Python
Related
Retaildallassun.com

MCOA Announces Shift in Business Strategy As It Launches Into Legalized Cannabis THC Industry

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCOA) ('the Company'), a diversified holding company with operations and investments throughout the cannabis industry, today announced a strategic shift in its business strategy as it enters into the Legalized Cannabis THC Industry. This move is reflected by potential acquisitions as well as recently acquired MCOA asset, cDistro, distributor of CBD brands, along with smoke and vape shop related products to wholesalers, c-stores, specialty retailers, and consumers in North America.
BusinessBloomberg

Canada Goose Stokes Investor Alarm With Shift in Business Model

Canada Goose Holdings Inc., in the midst of a move away from third-party retailers, says its strategy is working and the payoff is coming soon. Wall Street, however, remains skeptical. The luxury parka maker’s stock tumbled the most since the start of the Covid pandemic on Wednesday after it reported...
Marketsetftrends.com

‘ARKF’: The Epicenter of a Shifting Payments Landscape

How consumers pay for goods was changing long before the coronavirus pandemic, but the global health crisis has accelerated the growth of fintech. That’s one reason why the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) is up almost 41% over the past 12 months. Obviously, that’s past performance and is not guaranteed to repeat, but what isn’t up for debate is ARKF’s status as an exchange traded fund at the forefront of a payments revolution – one that’s shaping up to be durable and sustainable.
Businesschannele2e.com

HPE CTO Retires; GreenLake Cloud Services Groups Emerge

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has reorganized a bit and formed multiple HPE GreenLake cloud services groups, and the hybrid cloud technology company is seeking a new CTO to succeed Kumar Sreekanti, according to a memo from CEO Antonio Neri. The new HPE groups seek to further accelerate the HPE cloud services...
Softwaredesign-reuse.com

EDA in the Cloud Will be Key to Rapid Innovative SoC Design

Simultaneous mega-trends are shaping multiple industries from aerospace and defense, automotive and high-tech to healthcare and others. These include 5G, autonomous vehicles, industrial internet of things (IIoT), electrification, hyperscale computing and artificial intelligence / machine learning (AI/ML). Add cloud to the mix, and we have another generational disruption that has driven business over the past decade and been further accelerated by our current global situation, changing the way we work, live, communicate and entertain. Cloud opportunities go far beyond flexible ubiquitous access.
Softwaremakeuseof.com

5 Tools for Managing Your Azure Cloud Infrastructure

If you're just getting started with Microsoft Azure, it's a good idea to get familiar with the tools used to interact with the Azure cloud environment. They may seem a little complex, but each one has its own unique use to help you achieve what you want to do. System...
TechnologyCIO

IDC MarketScape: Worldwide UCaaS Service Providers for Enterprise 2021 Vendor Assessment

IDC defines a UCaaS solution as a cloud-based integrated voice, messaging, and meeting services solution delivered via IP in the cloud and sold on a monthly recurring subscription basis. For any IT decision maker in an enterprise, the UCaaS market presents an overwhelming set of solution options. There are numerous service providers — including network carriers, cable companies, and over-the-top (OTT) service providers — presenting buyers each with slightly different unified communicationsfeature bundles, integrations, customer support programs, security capabilities, and an associated portfolio of solutions. The value proposition also has to resonate and must include a vision for the longer-term necessity of unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) solutions for the enterprise customer.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Data Center Accelerator Market Outlook To 2026: Growth Of Cloud-based Services, Growing Demand For AI In HPC Data Centers And Focus On Parallel Computing

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Accelerator Market by Processor Type (CPU, GPU, FPGA, ASIC), Type (HPC Accelerator, Cloud Accelerator), Application (Deep Learning Training, Public Cloud Interface, Enterprise Interface), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. In data centers, co-processors...
Businessaithority.com

Riversand and Cloudinary Partner to Deliver More Dynamic, Highly Visual Product Experiences for Customers

Customers Can Expect an Enterprise-Proven, Cloud-Native Product Data Solution Combined With a Leading Media Management Platform to Grow Sales. Riversand, a Syndigo company, announced a strategic partnership with Cloudinary, the media experience platform for many of the world’s top brands, to help its retail, distribution, and manufacturing clients deliver better, more engaging product experiences to their customers. The partnership connects Riversand’s market-leading product information management (PIM) capabilities with Cloudinary’s depth in superior media experience management, including Digital Asset Management (DAM).
Softwarefinextra.com

Cloud security and fintech: 4 things to consider

Check this list while planning a new business and putting your fintech app in the cloud. By noting these arguments you can avoid risky misconceptions of trusting too much responsibility to cloud providers and cloud environments. From our experience at Cossack Labs, we know that such an approach saves data, funds, and reputation.
Businessaithority.com

Privacera Taps Industry Visionaries Piet Loubser As SVP Marketing And Nitin Mathur As SVP Customer Experience To Support Company’s Rapid Growth

Latest leadership appointments underscore Privacera’s commitment to delivering a cloud-first, unified system for data access governance and privacy across multi-cloud data estates. Privacera, the cloud data governance and security leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger announced that Piet Loubser has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Marketing...
SoftwareIT Jungle

Public Cloud Dreams Becoming A Reality for IBM i Users

For years, IBM i professionals have looked on as their X86 colleagues moved data and applications to the cloud, where they take advantage of sophisticated analytics and AI offerings, while they dutifully tend to their Power Systems boxes, as they have for years. But with IBM i runtimes in at least two public clouds (and possibly more in the works), IBM i shops are finally starting to realize their public cloud dreams.
Softwareaithority.com

Palo Alto Networks Launches Cortex XDR For Cloud: XDR 3.0 Expands Industry-Leading Extended Detection And Response Platform To Cloud And Identity To Detect And Stop Cyberattacks

Third-generation XDR automates threat detection and investigation across endpoint, network, cloud and identity, from a single console. Palo Alto Networks announced Cortex XDR 3.0, expanding its pioneering extended detection and response (XDR) solution to cloud- and identity-based threats to give organizations the holistic analytics needed to protect against increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks.
Technologyaithority.com

Excellarate Achieves AWS SaaS Competency Status

Excellarate, the global technology services and solutions company, announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) SaaS Competency status. This designation recognizes that Excellarate has demonstrated deep experience helping organizations design and build SaaS and cloud-native solutions on AWS. Achieving the AWS SaaS Competency differentiates Excellarate as an AWS...
Computersdevops.com

F5 Networks Planning Open Source Projects Beyond NGINX

F5 Networks today revealed plans to launch multiple projects in the months ahead that will extend its commitment to open source beyond the NGNIX proxy software the company acquired in 2019. The announcement was made during an online NGINX Sprint event; two of the projects are extensions of NGINIX that...
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Contact Center Analytics Software Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Cisco Systems, Oracle, Mitel Networks

Latest released the research study on Global Contact Center Analytics Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Contact Center Analytics Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Contact Center Analytics Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), Genpact Limited (Bermuda), Genesys (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Mitel Networks Corporation (Canada), SAP SE (Germany), Verint Systems Inc. (United States),8X8 Inc. (United States), NICE Ltd. (Israel), Enghouse Interactive (United States).
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Retail Analytics Market Future Prospects 2026 | Tibco Software, Tableau Software, ShopperTrak

Latest survey on Worldwide Retail Analytics Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis to better demonstrate competitive environment of Worldwide Retail Analytics. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Worldwide Retail Analytics market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Infor, Marketways, Sysorex, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Araya, SAS Institute Inc., Tibco Software Inc., Tableau Software, ShopperTrak, Oracle Corporation & Bilytica.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Building 3D Modeling Software Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Siemens PLM Software, Graphisoft, Autodesk

Latest survey on Worldwide Building 3D Modeling Software Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis to better demonstrate competitive environment of Worldwide Building 3D Modeling Software. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Worldwide Building 3D Modeling Software market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Graphisoft, Autodesk, Dassault Systemes, PTC Inc., Siemens PLM Software, Oracle Corporation, Trimble & Asynth.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Palo Alto Networks Cortex XDR 3.0 automates threat detection and investigation across cloud environments

Palo Alto Networks announced Cortex XDR 3.0, expanding its extended detection and response (XDR) solution to cloud- and identity-based threats to give organizations the holistic analytics needed to protect against increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks. The third generation of Cortex XDR — already delivering top performance in the MITRE ATT&CK evaluation —...
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Inchcape Accelerates Digital Transformation With Google Cloud And SAP

LONDON, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud today announced a new partnership with SAP and Inchcape plc, a leading multi-brand automotive distributor, that will involve Inchcape bringing its business-critical sales, marketing and operations systems, and data to the cloud. The migration of its SAP systems will help transform the purchase and ownership of cars for millions of consumers worldwide, while automating and creating new efficiencies within Inchcape's operations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy