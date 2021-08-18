Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Save Big On Tech During Lenovo's Labor Day Sale

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

Shoppers can save big during Lenovo's Labor Day Sale, with select electronics and PCs available for more than half off regular prices. Beginning on August 23 and running until September 13, Lenovo is offering huge discounts on laptops, gaming PCs, tablets, monitors, and accessories, as well as doorbuster deals, available only at lenovo.com.

During the sale, customers enrolled in the MyLenovo Rewards loyalty program will receive extra rewards points that can be redeemed on future purchases at lenovo.com, and all shoppers can take advantage of low prices on ThinkPad products and more, including up 60% off select accessories, and laptops for as low as $239.

Below are a selection of the many deals and promotions included in this year's Labor Day Sale*:

  • August 23-30
  • Up to 60% off select Lenovo accessories
  • Lenovo Affinity, PROStore, and MyLenovo Rewards members have early access to sale items
  • MyLenovo Rewards members are eligible to earn 3x rewards on all non-PC purchases
  • August 30 - September 6
  • Doorbuster deals on select PCs and accessories all week long!
  • ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 up to 44% off
  • 20% off Premier/Premium Service Upgrades & Add-Ons
  • Extra 10% off all software purchases
  • MyLenovo Rewards members are eligible to earn 2x rewards on all purchases
  • September 6-13
  • Doorbuster deals launching throughout the day [September 6]
  • IdeaPad 3 w/ 15.6" HD Touch Display for only $424.99 [starting on September 6 at 9 am]
  • 20% off Premier/Premium Service Upgrades & Add-Ons
  • Extra 10% off all software purchases
  • Save up to 50% off the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9

"Now more than ever, technology is an important tool to help people connect, and at lenovo.com we have a wide variety of tech products and accessories," said Carlo Savino, vice president of North America and Latin America eCommerce at Lenovo. "During the Lenovo Labor Day Sale, customers will find many of our most popular tech products at some of our lowest prices of the year."

For more details on the great offers included in Lenovo's Labor Day Sale, please visit https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/d/deals/doorbusters

*Offers good while supplies last. Shop early to ensure the best availability.

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$60 billion revenue Fortune Global 500 company serving customers in 180 markets around the world. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, we are developing world-changing technologies that power (through devices and infrastructure) and empower (through solutions, services, and software) millions of customers every day and together create a more inclusive, trustworthy, and sustainable digital society for everyone, everywhere. To find out more visit www.lenovo.com and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210818005683/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
42K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Tech#Ons#Latin America#Mylenovo Rewards#Lenovo Com#Thinkpad#Lenovo Affinity#Prostore#Save#Hkse#Storyhub#Businesswire Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Walmart has this Lenovo Chromebook for only $159 today

With back-to-school days approaching, there could be no better time to investigate these Chromebook deals. Chromebooks provide cheap and effective solutions to everyday computing needs — at school, work, and at home — and right now at Walmart, you can get a 14-inch Lenovo S330 Chromebook for only $159. That’s not only a very low price, it’s $80 off its regular price of $239. What are you waiting for?
ShoppingT3.com

Lowe's Labor Day Sale 2021: what to expect plus the best deals today

Lowe's Labor Day sale 2021 is just about here and as one of the best Labor Day sales of the year, it offers a great selection of deals and offers on just about everything for the home. From savings on appliances to discounts on patio furniture, Lowe's Labor Day sale is usually one for the books.
ComputersDigital Trends

Dell’s best work-from-home laptops are over $500 off today

No one is sure what this fall will look like, work-wise, but no matter if you’re working from home, an office, or a hybrid version of the two, the laptops available in these laptop deals, and Dell laptop deals will keep you covered. Meanwhile, if you’re heading back to class, you’ll want to check out these student laptop deals. And right now at Dell, there are absolutely massive discounts on the best work-from-home laptops: you can score $505 off the 14-inch Dell Vostro 3400 Laptop; or you can save $542 on the 14-inch Dell Latitude 3420 Laptop. Those are huge savings that will help any bottom line and will help set you up for work, no matter where.
ShoppingPosted by
TechRadar

Amazon Labor Day sales 2021: what to expect this year

While not known for the event originally, the Amazon Labor Day sales have come to form a big part of the larger yearly Labor Day sales event - especially if you're shopping list includes cheap tech. In short, it's the last big sales event before Black Friday rolls around so...
ComputersDigital Trends

Dell is practically giving away this gaming laptop today

If you’re a gamer, the usual laptop deals aren’t enough to satisfy your needs, so you shouldn’t settle for anything less than gaming laptop deals. Dell, a trustworthy brand that’s known for its Dell XPS deals for super-slim ultrabooks, is also a reliable name for gaming laptops. One of them is the Dell G15, which you can purchase for only $774 after $100 off from Dell and further savings of 12% with the code SAVE12, for a total discount of $206 to its original price of $980.
ShoppingPosted by
BGR.com

Best Deals on Amazon (August 2021)

These are today’s best Amazon deals, with deep discounts you won’t believe! Price: Click for today's deals Buy Now Looking for the best deal on an Amazon device? Or perhaps you need something for your home? No matter what you’re looking for, Amazon should have a great deal for you. That’s exactly why we’ve put together this guide best deals on Amazon. You don’t necessarily have to wait for Amazon Prime Day to get awesome deals. In fact, Amazon always runs great deals on all kinds of its own products. But, third-party companies that sell on Amazon also offer excellent regular deals. This list is...
RetailPosted by
Syracuse.com

The best early Labor Day sales going on right now

Labor Day is a major retail event and many online sites offer big sales. From mattresses to power tools, these next few weeks are the ideal time to pick up things you need. Here are the best online sales available before Labor Day weekend. You don’t even have to wait...
ElectronicsPalm Beach Interactive

Shop the Best Buy 3-Day Anniversary Sale to save big on laptops, tablets and more

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. The weekend is underway and it's definitely a cause for big spending. Some of the best tech on the market usually has big price tags, so it can be a bit intimidating to upgrade your essential pieces of hardware. Good news though, Best Buy is helping you save money this weekend.
ComputersPosted by
Nerdable

Save 28% on the Lenovo Legion 5, and more gaming laptop deals

When you’re searching for a new laptop, it’s important to nail down your preferred uses. A gaming laptop differs greatly from a regular laptop you’d use for school or work. Gaming laptops often come with beefed-up internals and added goodies like RGB keyboards. We’ve rounded up a few of the best gaming laptop deals right now so you can get the best bang for your buck.
ComputersDigital Trends

Lenovo’s back-to-school laptops slashed to almost nothing at Staples

The new academic year is almost upon us, and whether students will continue remote learning or they’re going back to school, the importance of owning a reliable laptop can’t be ignored. Instead of just laptop deals, you should be looking specifically for student laptop deals to put a bigger priority on affordability without sacrificing performance, as schoolwork shouldn’t be bogged down by slowdowns and crashes.
ComputersDigital Trends

Lenovo Yoga laptops are $400 off during this Best Buy back-to-school sale

In their preparations for the upcoming academic year, some students may be looking at laptop deals in search of a powerful machine that will provide immense help for schoolwork. If you’re one of them, or if you’re giving your children a hand with it, you might want to start by checking out Best Buy laptop deals. One of the retailer’s offers is for the Lenovo Yoga 9i, a powerful laptop that’s on sale for $400 off, bringing its price down to $1,350 from its original price of $1,750.
Computerswccftech.com

HP ProDesk 600 G3 Desktop Computer Is Up For An Amazing Discount Offer Only For This Week

Work from home has become a norm for many companies. Even as we are slowly learning to deal with the pandemic, many companies are permanently opting for the Work From Home mode. If you are trying to set up a home office and want a good quality desktop computer, then we have a great deal for you. Wccftech is offering a limited-time discount offer on the HP ProDesk 600 G3 Desktop Computer. The offer expires in a week, so get it right away.
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

Best Buy 3 day sale: save big on headphones, TV, and laptop deals this weekend

Best Buy has launched another three day sale with a massive range of deals on laptops, TVs, headphones, and more. We're seeing some record low prices on some of the hottest tech around right now, but there's also plenty of discounts on small kitchen appliances, PC gaming accessories, and smart home devices as well. You'll want to move quickly if you spot a price you like, though, as these savings will end Sunday.
Personal Financesrdtf.org

Amazon Mobile Savings Days Sale Begins: Deals, Discounts, More

Amazon Mobile Savings Days sale has begun and will go on till August 19. The sale offers up to 40 percent off on phones and accessories. There will be deals like no-cost EMIs of up to 12 months and exchange discount on purchases. Buyers will get 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1,250 upon using IndusInd Bank and Citi Bank credit and debit cards or EMI payments. Prime customers can avail additional benefits of six-month free screen replacement and minimum three months additional no cost EMI with HDFC bank cards under the ‘Advantage Just for Prime’ scheme.
Electronicsmobilesyrup.com

Lenovo’s True Wireless Earbuds bundle on sale for $57.99

Lenovo Canada currently has a solid deal on its True Wireless Earbuds. The company is offering a two-pack of its True Wireless Earbuds for $57.99 CAD, down from $143.98, marking savings of $85.99. Launched in November 2020, these earbuds are compact and lightweight, making them great for on-the-go listening, and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy