Imagine this, You sit at a terminal all day watching dots on a map. your main goal? Making sure that each of these little specks don't hit each other. Sounds easy right?. When you factor in weather, each of the dots moving at a different speed with different destinations in mind it can get down right stressful. For one sailor with Amarillo roots this isn't just some fantasy, It's a daily task and one that she doesn't take lightly.