Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Outlook On The Rare Earth Elements Global Market To 2027 - Featuring Alkane Resources, Hitachi Metals And Lynas Among Others

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rare Earth Elements - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Rare Earth Elements estimated at 221.3 Thousand Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 368.4 Thousand Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Cerium, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7% CAGR and reach 144.7 Thousand Tons by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Lanthanum segment is readjusted to a revised 9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at 65.4 Thousand Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGRThe Rare Earth Elements market in the U.S. is estimated at 65.4 Thousand Tons in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 64.5 Thousand Tons by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7% and 6.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.2% CAGR. Praseodymium Segment to Record 8.5% CAGRIn the global Praseodymium segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 20.5 Thousand Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 36.4 Thousand Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 42.7 Thousand Tons by the year 2027. Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured):

  • Alkane Resources Ltd
  • Arafura Resources Ltd
  • Arnold Magnetic Technologies
  • Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.
  • China Northern Rare Earth (Group) High-Tech Co., Ltd.
  • Greenland Minerals Ltd
  • Hitachi Metals Ltd.
  • Iluka Resources Limited
  • Indian Rare Earth Limited
  • Lynas Corporation Ltd
  • Namibia Critical Metals Inc.
  • Northern Minerals Ltd
  • Rare Element Resources Ltd.
  • Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.
  • Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2yjabf

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-rare-earth-elements-global-market-to-2027---featuring-alkane-resources-hitachi-metals-and-lynas-among-others-301358131.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
42K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rare Earth Metals#Earth Materials#Rare Earth Elements#Rare Metals#Hitachi Metals#Researchandmarkets Com#Cagr#Praseodymium Segment To#Alkane Resources Ltd#High Tech Co Ltd#Ucore Rare Metals Inc#E S T Office#Gmt Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
Country
China
Related
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Global Metal Powders Markets Report 2021 Featuring Leading Players - GKN-Hoeganaes, Sumitomo, Fine Sinter

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metal Powders - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Demand for Powder Metallurgy Parts Stagnates. Metal Powders Market Stares at $640 Million in LossesThe global market for Metal Powders is expected to slump by -18.4% in the year 2020 highlighting a US$640.3 Million erosion in market value. Thereafter the market is expected to recover and reach US$4 billion by the year 2027 trailing a post-COVID-19 CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Marketsbiospace.com

Herbal Supplements Market | Asia Pacific (APAC) is set to dominate the market to 2029

Awareness regarding the many benefits of a number of herbs is catching up on with people across the world. This is leading even major players in the market to step-up production and pay special focus to product development and improvement. This is leading the global herbal supplements market on a notable growth curve over the period – 2019 to 2029. This would not only lead to new avenues of growth but also to a decent increase in market worth over the stated period, notes TMR Research.
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Global Vehicle Tire Market Size 2021 | Growth Opportunities, Top Manufacturers, Revenue, Regional Overview and Forecast to 2025

The report entitled “Vehicle Tire Market: Global Industry Analysis 2020-2025” is a comprehensive research study presenting significant data – By Reportspedia.com. Global Vehicle Tire Market 2020 Industry Research Report offers you market size, industry growth, share, investment plans and strategies, development trends, business idea and forecasts to 2025. The report highlights the exhaustive study of the major market along with present and forecast market scenario with useful business decisions.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Global Organ-on-Chip Market Outlook To 2030, Featuring Key Players AxoSim Inc., Cherry Biotech, Emulate Inc. And Nortis Inc.

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Organ-on-Chip Market 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global organ-on-chip market is forecast to reach $420.6 million by 2030, growing by 33.5% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the rising use of organ-on-a-chip (OOC) in early detection of drug toxicity, increasing demand for personalized medicine, the emergence of OOC as an alternative to animal testing, the significant increase in research funding and venture capital investments.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

American Resources Corporation Finalizes Site Selection for Chromatography Rare Earth Element Isolation and Purification Facility

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The operation will be one of the first and only commercial scale facility able to purify and isolate rare earth elements in the United States. Company's chromatography process utilizes the most environmentally-safe purification method and eliminates the...
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

July 2021 Global IGBT States Static Synchronous Compensator Market Report 2021 Key Companies ABB, Siemens, Rongxin, Sieyuan Electric, Hitachi

Newly Report on IGBT States Static Synchronous Compensator Market 2021, Growth, Share Types and Key Players | ABB, Siemens, Rongxin, Sieyuan Electric, Hitachi, MitsubishiElectric, S&C Electric, GE, AMSC, Ingeteam, Beijing In power Electric Co. Ltd, Comsys AB, Merus Power. COVID-19 Impact on Global IGBT States Static Synchronous Compensator Market Research...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Insights On The Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems Global Market To 2027 - Featuring Honeywell International, Horiba And Siemens Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (CEMS) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (CEMS) estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Spa Services Market (2021 To 2026) - Featuring Emirates Palace, Massage Envy And Jade Mountain Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Spa Services Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global spa services market is evaluated at US$135.289 billion for the year 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.18% to reach a market size of US$180.273 billion in 2026. The spa services market is estimated to grow at a notable rate over the forecasted period owing to the increasing adoption of these services in emerging economies coupled with rising concerns over personal care and wellness. Spa services serve as a complete package for rejuvenation and relaxation of the body. Spa Services are services that are collectively offered to people including massage, facials, body treatment, pedicure, and medical services among others. These types of services are offered by trained professionals in a highly hygienic and cleansed environment. Spa services are specifically designed to deliver pleasure, fitness, wellness, and peace of mind to those people who avail of them. Moreover, Spa service treatment aid in the management of stress, detoxification of the body, treating medical ailments, and boosting an individual's immune system.Increasing urbanization, especially in emerging economies coupled with shifting consumer market trends towards personal and wellness treatments are driving demand in the global spa services market. Moreover, the rising geriatric population is one of the integral factors prolling opportunities in the market over the forecasted period. Furthermore, increasing technological advancements in the form of widespread technological adoption and growing environmental concerns have led to the rising adoption of hybrid spa technology for keeping spa heated up, thereby curbing carbon emissions generated by it. Also, it reduces the usage of chemicals and proves to be a cost-effective solution as compared to other types of heating systems. Furthermore, increasing demand in the travel and tourism sector globally for spa services by travelers is further augmenting demand for hotel spas and destination spas, thereby burgeoning growth in the global spa market.However, the lack of trained personnel offering spa treatments is estimated to hamper growth in the market. Owing lack of professional training facilities, especially in the emerging economies has resulted in a shortage of trained professionals for delivering proper and effective services. The increasing cost of services coupled with high costs associated with the training of personnel is anticipated to hinder growth in the global spa services market over the forecasted period.The outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease negatively impacted the global spa services market. The COVID-19 pandemic induced lockdown and social distancing measures led to closures of hotels, spa's and allied institutions around the world to contain the spread of the virus. The closure of such spas, hotels led to the decline in demand in the global spa services market. Moreover, the spa services market recorded a sharp decline in revenue due to the spread of the coronavirus. Moreover, travel restrictions across the world further impacted the spa services market. However, recovery in the market is relatively slow owing to the onset of the second wave in many countries and skepticism among people for close contact services. Medical spa to witness lucrative growth opportunities.The Salon Spa segment is estimated to hold noteworthy growth in the global spa services market. The growth in the Salon spa segment can be attributed to the increasing adoption of salon spa services on account of widespread services offered by these settings. Moreover, increasingly affordable spa solutions are further estimated to drive demand in the salon spa segment. Whereas the medical spa segment is anticipated to grow at a decent rate over the forecasted period owing to shifting market trends towards medical spa services, especially in emerging economies owing to various anti-aging and other skin-related treatment offerings. Moreover, the growing demand for various skin treatments across the female population is estimated to further support growth in the global spa services market over the forecasted years. Regional market trends in the global spa services market. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant market growth over the forecasted period owing to rising disposable income in the region coupled with growing concerns over personal care and wellness among millennials. Moreover, the rising geriatric population in countries like Japan, China is also projected to drive demand in the region over the forecasted period. Moreover, an increasing number of Spa's in the region is expected to further propel growth in the market. Luxury urban hotels and resorts have been best able to adopt such services, thereby being able to increase their market size across diverse markets ranging from China to the Maldives. Furthermore, wellness tourism is anticipated to witness an inclining trajectory in the region as more and more people are looking to travel from rejuvenation.Whereas, the North American region is expected to witness a noteworthy growth-related during the forecasted period owing to large scale adoption of these services coupled with increasing demand for full body massage and beauty treatments in countries like the US and Canada. Participation by market players The market is characterized by both small-scale spa units and other prominent market players. Companies in the market increasingly focussing on proving customized packages to their clients within their facility. Moreover, companies are adopting modern digitalized solutions to collect information about their clients. Furthermore, increasing investments by spa service providers to offer clients modern amenities attract clients to their facilities. For instance, Emirates Palace Spa has partnered with The Exilir Clinic to offer tailor-made IV infusion spa services. The service is designed to replenish, reinvigorate and restore well-being from the inside. Competitive Insights.
Industryhoustonmirror.com

Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market by Cleaner Type, by Metal Type, by Ingredient, by end-use industry - Global Forecast to 2025

According to the new market research report "Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market by Cleaner Type (Aqueous & Solvent), by Metal Type (Steel, Aluminum), by Ingredient (Surfactant, Chelating Agent, Solvent), by end-use industry (Manufacturing, Automotive & Aerospace) - Global Forecast to 2025″, size is projected to reach USD 16.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.0% from USD 12.9 billion in 2020. Metal cleaning is referred to as washing or degreasing of metal parts in industrial applications. The general objective of metal cleaning is to remove foreign matter from the solid substrate. The purpose of the cleaning is to attain a surface condition that matches the requirements of post-process operations or finished parts.
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Global Vascular Access System Market (2021 To 2026) - Featuring Baxter International, Teleflex And Biomerics Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vascular Access System Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global vascular access systems market is evaluated at US$ 4.744 billion for the year 2019 growing at a CAGR of 6.27% reaching the market size of US$ 7.259 billion by the year 2026. Venous or arterial access is obtained through vascular access systems. Vascular Access Devices are medical equipment used to get ingress the bloodstream to supply medicines, administer fluids, nutritional components, and collection of blood vessels and their products. These vascular access tubes are made from latex, silicon, and other substances. The procedure involves placing rigid plastic tubes into blood vessels such as the basilic vein and subclavian vein to perform diagnostic tests and treatments such as chemotherapy, intravenous antibiotic treatment, and intravenous feeding. It includes blood sampling, blood transfusion, fluid infusion, and central venous pressure readings. The vascular access catheter devices are also significantly used in the case of chemotherapies.The blood is obtained from or delivered to a person's bloodstream over a continuous period through different vascular access devices such as cannulae, catheters, peripherals, and ports. The procedure relieves patients from the continuous stress of needles and offers a painless method to draw blood or provide medication. The rising global prevalence of diseases such as kidney failure, diabetes, and cancer which involve the transfer of blood to and from the human body is positively impacting the demand for vascular access systems. High infection risk associated with vascular access devices and stringent government approval regulations restrains the growth of the vascular access systems market. Over the past decade, there has been a rise in the prevalence of several chronic diseases that need vascular access treatment. Some of the major chronic diseases include cancer, kidney failure, and heart diseases, among others. Along with these, there are several lifestyle disorders relating to chronic and non-communicable disease conditions, such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity, and depression, among others, which need critical care during their hospitalization.The prevalence of end-stage renal disease (ESRD), worldwide, is further increasing at a significant rate, resulting in chronic kidney disease (CKD).In 2017, in the United States, around 30 million people (15% of US adults) were found suffering from chronic kidney disease (CKD). CKD was found to be more common in women (16%) than in men (13%). For patients undergoing dialysis treatment, the ideal method of vascular access is through an arteriovenous fistula (ANF), by referring to a nephrologist about replacement therapy.The prevalence of diabetes, increasing rates of road accidents, and an increasing number of surgical procedures are expected to drive the market. Increasing demand for advanced techniques, such as needleless administration of drugs is also a vital driver for this market. Every day many healthcare workers handle drugs in hospitals and other healthcare centers. Despite precaution measures availability, there remains a risk of exposure to these drugs during procedures. Such exposures may occur through, ingestion, absorption, accidental inhalation, or dermal contact of a minimal amount of these drugs which may lead to a variety of health problems.The advent of COVID-19 had a positive impact on the market of vascular access systems as it became an integral part of the treatment procedures that were followed during the period to cure the patients. Moreover, WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic as the increase in the number of cases was exponential in the initial months. The medical authorities advised the hospitals and other such medical institutions to stock up the requirements to never run out of supplies during the treatments, which in turn, increased the demand for vascular access systems in the year 2020.Innovations in the sector have brought down the costs of these products in recent years and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.The market has been shifting towards less expensive catheter devices that tend to have lower rates of failure. The midlines and extended dwell catheters are emerging as lower-cost alternatives which results in a downward force on market value. Both of these catheters are expected to continue growing substantially as clinicians continue to search for solutions that are less invasive than PICCs but provide a longer dwell time than PIVCs. Concerns about catheter-related infections and failures have been applying significant downward pressure on the vascular access market. Many central line catheters are associated with high infection rates, and treating any infections or complications caused by a catheter can be costly and time-consuming for the facility.As such, clinician preference has trended towards alternative modes of access that have lower complication rates, such as using AV fistula instead of long-term dialysis catheters. As a result of concerns about catheter-related infections and complications, many new vascular access accessories are expected to grow rapidly. Vascular access visualization technologies, such as ultrasound, vein visualization, or tip-placement devices, are intended to bolster catheter performance by improving rates of successful placements, decreasing cases of dislodgment caused by improperly placed catheters, and reducing cases of needle stick injury by lowering the number of attempts required per catheter. Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Research Methodology.
Marketswoodlandreport.com

Dental Surgical Equipment Market in Healthcare Equipment Sector: Features and Global Outlook

Here is an exclusive report talking about the market scenario, estimates, the impact of lockdown, and customer behavior. The increasing prevalence of dental diseases and related risk factors is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The prevalence of various dental diseases such as periodontal diseases, dental caries, and oral cancer is increasing across the world. The risk of developing such conditions increases with age. In 2018, nearly 650 million people across the world were aged 65 and above and the number is expected to increase by over 900 million by 2030. This is leading to an increase in the demand for dental services, which, in turn, is driving the market growth.
Businessmining-technology.com

Defense Metals partners Sinosteel for Canadian rare earth project

Defense Metals (DEFN) has collaborated with China’s Sinosteel to study the establishment of a large-scale pilot plant at the Wicheeda Rare Earth Property in British Columbia, Canada. The aim is to assess the economic and technical feasibility of full-scale development of the Wicheeda mine. Pursuant to the non-binding memorandum of...
Marketskyn24.com

Permanent Rare Earth Magnets Market Share, Growth Accelerating Factors, Upcoming Trends And Future Opportunities

Permanent magnets are those which retain their magnetic properties even in the absence of an inductive field. Permanent rare earth magnets are the strongest available magnets and are broadly based on two rare earth elements – neodymium and samarium. The rare earth here is a misnomer and these elements are abundantly available in the earth crust. However, due to the difficulty of extraction and high-cost involved in the refining and purification process, these metals are costly. Thus, the application areas for permanent rare earth magnets is limited.
Businessmining.com

Defense Metals, Sinosteel enter MOU for test work at Wicheeda Rare Earth property

Defense Metals (TSX-V:DEFN) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Sinosteel Equipment & Engineering, a subsidiary of Sinosteel Corporation for testwork and potential concentrator design research cooperation, and an investigation into the establishment of an on-site large-scale pilot plant at the Wicheeda Rare Earth property in British Columbia to assess the economic and technical feasibility of full-scale mine development.
Industryinvesting.com

Volatile Start To Week For Global Markets – Metals And Oil Collapse

Overnight, on Sunday and early Monday, precious metals and oil started a fairly big collapse, which quickly bottomed and recovered – at least in the precious metals markets. Crude Oil still moved lower in early trading on Monday. Can we learn anything from the pre-COVID market trends and extrapolate any real-world analysis from this?
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Global Commercial Aviation Crew Management Systems Market- Airbus SE, AltexSoft Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Among Others to Contribute to the Market Growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial aviation crew management systems market is poised to grow by USD 1.02 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.47% during the forecast period. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy