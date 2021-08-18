Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Robin Autopilot Appoints Hiten Sonpal As Chief Executive Officer

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

MCKINNEY, Texas, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robin Autopilot, a leader in robotic mowing technology and the robotics-as-a-service (RaaS) platform, announced today that it has appointed Hiten Sonpal as its new Chief Executive Officer. Sonpal, who joined Robin Autopilot in 2020 as its Chief Product and Strategy officer, will take on the top leadership role at the company, focusing on continuing to grow the business and optimizing its operations.

The company also announced that Logan Fahey will become Chairman of the Robin Autopilot Holdings Board of Directors. Fahey was part of the original team that acquired the company, and he has held the position of CEO since July 2019. Under his leadership, Robin has continued to build an outstanding team, increased revenue by 300 percent, and secured several enterprise-level deals while converting its business from a franchise-based model to RaaS.

"We have seen tremendous progress over the past two years, including our recently announced strategic partnership with Husqvarna and our acquisition of Mowbot," Fahey said. "During that time, we have also worked on growing our subscriber base, assembling a strong Board of Directors, and expanding our leadership team. As an integral part of that team, Hiten has led Robin's product and strategy efforts and helped the business grow its software, hardware, and e-commerce presence. He is uniquely qualified to lead the company's ongoing efforts to expand and strengthen its position in this rapidly growing industry. As Chairman, I look forward to continuing to support Robin, its board, and its exceptional team as we pursue new deals and partnerships that will help us achieve our vision for Robin to be the leader in the industry."

Sonpal has a strong background as a leader in global product development, technological innovation, and engineering for the consumer robotics industry. Since joining Robin in 2020, he has overseen all of its product and software engineering functions, including new investments and ongoing innovation efforts. Prior to that, he spent more than 15 years with iRobot, where he led the development of the Terra robotic mower program, held leadership positions in product development, advanced innovation at the company, and led efforts to decrease time to market. Sonpal also founded ParaMow/Outwork Robots. He earned a bachelor's degree in computer engineering from the University of Evansville and is pursuing a master's at Georgia Institute of Technology specializing in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

"The people and products at Robin Autopilot are among the best in this industry, and I am privileged to have this opportunity to lead the company toward what we feel is a bright and exciting future in offering robotics-as-a-service," Sonpal said. "Our goal is to continue expanding our footprint and developing products and technology that will provide new benefits to an ever-growing base of lawn care and landscaping customers throughout North America."

About Robin AutopilotRobin Autopilot's mission is to help lawn care professionals and service providers transition from traditional to robotic mowing. Robin enables professionals to improve the health and appearance of commercial and residential lawns using reliable, environmentally friendly, cost-efficient autonomous mowers. The Robin platform offers its subscribers everything they need to effectively run a RaaS (robotics-as-a-service) business, including proprietary software, training (Robin Academy), mower financing, marketing (Robin Rewards), and hardware accessories such as Robin's robotic door and patent-pending wire break finder.

For more information, contact: Ellen Bruno, VP, Operations 574.524.0364 ellen@robinautopilot.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robin-autopilot-appoints-hiten-sonpal-as-chief-executive-officer-301358268.html

SOURCE Robin Autopilot

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
42K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North America#Raas#Husqvarna#Mowbot#Terra#Paramow Outwork Robots#Vp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
Economyaithority.com

Transoft Solutions Expands Executive Leadership Team

Transoft Solutions, developers of productivity-enhancing software and services for the civil, transportation, architectural and aviation industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Karen Giese to its leadership team as Vice President of Business Development. Karen will be responsible for leading the Company’s business development activities with a primary focus...
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Rhetorik appoints new CTO to lead growth at Quebec Development Hub

Aristote (Didia) Diasonama, has been named Chief Technology Officer to lead Rhetorik’s product and platform engineering efforts; Rhetorik expands development hub in Quebec, Canada; Rhetorik invests in its NetFinder+ enterprise intelligence platform and DataCliniq data hygiene and processing platform. WOKINGHAM, England and QUEBEC (PRWEB) August 23, 2021. Rhetorik announces that...
BusinessVirginia Business

DXC Technology shifts CIO to COO

Tysons-based Fortune 500 IT company DXC Technology promoted Chris Drumgoole to executive vice president and chief operating officer, it announced Thursday, when Drumgoole assumed the role. “Going forward as COO, my focus will be to further enhance the productivity of our workforce, simplify and streamline operations and processes, and ensure...
Businesswashingtonexec.com

Maxar Appoints Colleen Campbell as Chief Marketing Officer

Earth intelligence and space infrastructure company Maxar Technologies announced it has appointed Colleen Campbell as its chief marketing officer. Campbell served most recently as vice president of marketing and communications at Alion Science and Technology. Prior to that, she was director of digital strategy and integrated communications at Northrop Grumman Corporation.
Conshohocken, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

AmerisourceBergen Appoints Elizabeth Campbell to Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA — AmerisourceBergen announced the appointment of Elizabeth Campbell as Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer. Ms. Campbell will report directly to Steven H. Collis, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and will succeed John Chou, who has decided to retire after nearly 20 years of leading AmerisourceBergen’s legal function. As part of a planned transition, Mr. Chou will assume the role of Executive Vice President and Special Advisor to the Chairman & CEO where he will work closely to oversee the completion of post-closing negotiations and integration with Alliance Healthcare through the first part of calendar 2022.
Pet ServicesPosted by
TheStreet

WellPet Announces Appointment Of Consumer Products Industry Veteran Nneka Rimmer To Its Board Of Directors

TEWKSBURY, Mass., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WellPet, LLC, the largest North America based independent branded premium natural pet food company, backed by Clearlake Capital Group L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Clearlake"), announced today the appointment of Nneka Rimmer to the company's Board of Directors. She joins WellPet with more than 25 years of experience in the branded consumer products industry and specializes in global growth and go-to-market strategies, corporate transformation, leadership development and change management.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Otonomo Announces The Appointment Of Two Additional Board Members

HERZLIYA, ISRAEL and SAN JOSE, CA, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (Otonomo) (Nasdaq: OTMO), a leading provider of a pioneering vehicle data platform and marketplace, today announced that Vered Raviv Schwarz and Jonathan Huberman were appointed to its Board of Directors. Ben Volkow, Otonomo CEO and...
Businessaithority.com

SAIC Appoints Catherine Hernandez-Blades as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications

Award-Winning Industry Veteran to Lead SAIC’s Marketing and Communications Function. Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) announced that Catherine Hernandez-Blades has joined the company as senior vice president of marketing and communications. In this role, Hernandez-Blades will be responsible for strategy and execution for all of SAIC’s marketing; internal and external communications; public relations; environmental, social and governance (ESG); and change management functions.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Abaxx Technologies Inc (ABXXF) Appoints Steve Fray as CFO and Cyrus Hiramanek As Board Director

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Abaxx Technologies Inc. (OTCQX: ABXXF) ("Abaxx" or the "Company"), a financial software (fintech) company, majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte. Ltd. the Abaxx Commodity Exchange (ACX), and producer of the SmarterMarketsâ„¢ Podcast, announces updates to the Company's Executive Management, appointing Steve Fray as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Cyrus Hiramanek who will join the Abaxx Board of Directors, both effective August 17, 2021.
Businessaithority.com

Sigma Defense Systems Appoints Deborah Dunie To Board Of Directors

Sigma Defense Systems announced that Deborah B. Dunie has been appointed to the company’s Board of Directors. Dunie previously served as executive vice president and chief technology officer of CACI International Inc. “Sigma Defense is a rapidly growing company focused on directly impacting our customers’ missions today, while investing in...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Aristea Appoints Justin Thacker As Chief Financial Officer

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aristea Therapeutics (Aristea), a clinical-stage immunology focused drug development company developing novel therapies to treat rare and serious inflammatory diseases, today announced the appointment of Justin Thacker, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer. James M. Mackay, Ph.D., President and CEO of Aristea, commented, "Justin...
Charlotte, NCqcitymetro.com

Erania Brackett appointed as CMO at Dentsply Sirona

Erania Brackett, a seasoned leader in global operations and marketing, has joined Dentsply Sirona as chief marketing officer. She brings more than 20 years of experience to the Charlotte-based company, which is the world’s largest manufacturer of dental products and technologies, bringing in $3.3 billion in revenue last year. Dentsply...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

New EnOcean CEO: Raoul Wijgergangs Supersedes Andreas Schneider

Raoul Wijgergangs was appointed EnOcean's new CEO, starting from 1 August 2021, succeeding co-founder Andreas Schneider. In this role, Wijgergangs will further expand EnOcean's position as a market leader in the field of battery-free radio technology and wireless solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT). OBERHACHING, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE /...
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Pluribus Technologies Inc. Acquires Pathways Training & ELearning Inc.

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Pluribus Technologies Inc. ("Pluribus") announced today the completion of the acquisition of Pathways Training & eLearning Inc. ("Pathways") in Toronto, ON. Founded in 2006, Pathways is an agency that supports its blue-chip clients through the design and programming of learning technologies, including live action...
Businesscybersecdn.com

AlertEnterprise appoints Harsh Chauhan as Chief Technology Officer

AlertEnterprise has announced Harsh Chauhan as the company’s new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). A 20-year technology veteran and leader, Chauhan is driving technology initiatives to rapidly expand and strengthen the company’s cyber-physical security convergence offerings. Chauhan will focus on the growth of the company’s 3D Governance Risk Compliance (GRC) hyperscale...
Businessfb101.com

FLAVORMAN APPOINTS NEW CHIEF OPERATING & STRATEGY OFFICERS

Flavorman, a leading beverage development company, today announced that Scott Weddle and Peter Eberle have been named Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). Effective August 1, the decision comes ahead of the company’s milestone 30th-year anniversary in 2022. “We are honored to welcome Scott and Peter into...
Businessdallassun.com

Snowline Gold Announces the Appointment of Scott Berdahl as Chief Executive Officer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2021 / The SNOWLINE GOLD CORP. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the 'Company' or 'Snowline') Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Berdahl as the Company's new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Berdahl will be promoted from his previous role as Chief Operating Officer, emphasizing a shift to a strong technical focus for Snowline. The promotion is effective immediately and Mr. Berdahl will retain his position as Director.
Businesswashingtonnewsday.com

Johnson & Johnson Names a New Chief Executive Officer.

Johnson & Johnson Names a New Chief Executive Officer. Johnson & Johnson announced Thursday that Alex Gorsky will step down as CEO in January, handing over the reins to longtime business leader Joaquin Duato. Gorsky, the company’s CEO since 2012, is stepping down “due to family health considerations,” according to...
Businesssgbonline.com

The Ironman Group Appoints Chief Financial Officer

The Ironman Group announced it had appointed Ajay Singh as the company’s CFO. He brings over 20 years of financial and managerial experience to the position, including ten years at an executive leadership level. Singh’s role provides strategic analysis, guidance, planning, and direction to all its stakeholders, leading to a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy