Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Farmfolio Announces First Valle Verde Investor Distribution

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

JUPITER, Fla., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmfolio, the leading platform for direct farmland ownership opportunities and one of the top exporters from Colombia, is pleased to announce the first distribution to investors in Valle Verde, its advanced Tahiti lime packing facility located in Apartadó, Colombia.

Farmfolio announces the first distribution to investors in Valle Verde, its lime packing facility located in Colombia.

"Our goal with Valle Verde was to bridge the gap between Colombian lime farmers and international markets by establishing a state-of-the-art facility with the best packing equipment, cold storage facilities, and industry standard certifications," said Dax Cooke, Founder and CEO of Farmfolio. "With exceptional farmland, high-quality trees, and growing international demand, we knew there was potential for a vertically integrated year-round supplier in Colombia. We funded the project in less than a year, and despite unprecedented pandemic-related construction challenges, we opened with just a short delay in September 2020. Between then and July 2021, we've already exported over 100 containers representing almost 2,300,000 kilograms of Tahiti limes to the United States and Europe. This distribution is a reflection of the dedication of our team and the foresight of our investor community."

Investors will receive a distribution of $58 per unit owned, equating to a 5.7 percent return based on Valle Verde's first half 2021 performance to date.

Looking ahead, Farmfolio's second semester growth forecast estimates a 212 percent increase in Tahiti lime exports compared to the same period in the prior year, driven by strong demand in the retail and food service sectors. Farmfolio expects to pay a similar distribution to Valle Verde investors in early 2022, which would lead to an annualized 11.4 percent return.

With the success of Valle Verde, Farmfolio has launched LOTs (Land Ownership Titles), a new real estate development initiative to increase the supply of limes. Under this initiative, Farmfolio acquires and subdivides large, already producing lime farms and then offers smaller plots to real estate investors looking to add farmland to their portfolios. "LOTs provide real estate buyers exposure to highly profitable farmland with economies of scale, without the price tag of a large farm. LOTs start at just $32,000 and they come with an established offtake contract with Valle Verde to purchase the fruit at a fixed price," said Peter Badger, Chief Strategy Officer of Farmfolio.

Farmfolio is looking to develop an additional 1,000 hectares to maximize the Valle Verde packing facility before its expansion project slated for 2022.

About Farmfolio

Founded in 2015, Farmfolio is on a mission to make farmland ownership easy for everyone. As one of the largest exporters from Colombia, we use an advanced data-driven approach to identify land with the highest quality trees, and then we give accredited and non-accredited individuals the unprecedented opportunity to own one of the world's most rewarding asset classes. Our on-the-ground expert team manages everything including planting, harvesting, land and tree maintenance, and selling to our vertically integrated network of packhouses. Finally, we distribute in-demand products like limes, lemons, avocados, coconuts, and teak around the world as our farmland owners sit back and enjoy the returns.

To learn more, please visit www.farmfolio.net .

CONTACT: Andrew Campion, andrewc@farmfolio.net

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farmfolio-announces-first-valle-verde-investor-distribution-301358272.html

SOURCE Farmfolio

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
42K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#Europe#International Markets#Colombian#Valle Verde#Farmfolio Founded
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Sativa Wellness Group Announces German Distribution Agreement for Goodbody Brand

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:SWEL) ('Sativa Wellness' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce today that it has signed a distribution agreement with German partners Lexamed GMBH ('Lexamed'). This exclusive agreement will allow both parties to work together to build the Goodbody CBD brand within Germany with plans to expand this to other European countries in the future. The German market has a strong CBD market, and this is a great opportunity for both companies. The existing Goodbody range will be offered through a number of channels in Germany and the companies will also work together to develop new products for the European market in conjunction with Sativa Wellness's polish extraction and manufacturing facility.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Rampart IC Secures First International Distribution Agreement

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (PRWEB) August 22, 2021. Rampart IC, a Birmingham-based medical device company specializing in radiation shielding and orthopedic protection for catheterization labs in hospitals and medical, has signed its first international distribution agreement with Wilhelm Integrated Solutions out of Sydney, Australia. Wilhelm provides innovative technology and equipment to medical centers and clinical teams throughout Australia and New Zealand.
Environmentdallassun.com

Global Garden and Eco-Growth Supplies Announce Distribution Agreement

SANTA CRUZ, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Eco-Growth Strategies (the 'Company' or 'Eco-Growth Strategies') (OTC PINK:ECGS), a nutraceutical company developing a variety of premium CBD-based products specializing in the sourcing and extraction of trusted North American hemp, today announced a completed national distribution agreement with Global Garden, an industry leading distributor of hydroponic supplies. With the execution of this agreement, Global Garden will immediately begin to utilize Eco-Growth Supplies' flagship line of post-harvest cannabis bags known as 454 Bags.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Investor news: FK Distribution and Salling Group agreement

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. North Media's subsidiary FK Distribution has signed an agreement with the Salling Group to continue distributing leaflets for the Bilka, fÃ¸tex, Netto, BR and Salling retail chains. The contract runs until the end of 2024. "We're delighted...
WorldPosted by
TheStreet

Lifeway Foods Announces Expanded Distribution In Ireland

MORTON GROVE, Ill., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY) ("Lifeway" or "the Company"), the leading U.S. manufacturer of kefir and fermented probiotic products, announced the expansion of kefir distribution in the Irish market with a listing at Tesco. The initial offering of 1L Lifeway Kefir bottles is now shipping and available on shelves.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Ovation Science Announces Expanded Distribution of DermSafe Hand Sanitizer

On-going Pandemic Has Raised Importance for Employers to Implement Preventive Measures. VANCOUVER, BC and LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / (CSE:OVAT)(OTCQB:OVATF) - Ovation Science Inc. ('Ovation' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has secured Pivot Protection Resource as a new national distributor for its non-alcohol hand sanitizer lotion, DermSafe®. Pivot Protection will be targeting their extensive business contacts across Canada. This Canadian PPE company, with vast experience in B2B including the healthcare industry, is committed to providing innovative products that are designed to aid in the protection of people in their work environment. With the pandemic continuing to spread due to the Delta variant, employers are looking for proven solutions to help employees feel safe about returning to work.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Aduro Clean Technologies Announces Investor Relations Agreement with Digitonic Limited

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. SARNIA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (CSE:ACT)(OTCQB: ACTHF)(FSE:9D50) (the "Company" or "Aduro Clean Technologies"), is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics and transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels. The Company is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Digitonic Limited ("Digitonic") to provide marketing and investor relations services.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

EdgeConneX® Names Kelvin Fong As Asia Pacific (APAC) Region Managing Director And Establishes APAC Regional Headquarters

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeConneX ®, the pioneer in global Hyperlocal to Hyperscale Data Center Solutions, announces that it has named industry veteran, Kelvin Fong, as Managing Director of its APAC regional business. EdgeConneX has established its new APAC market headquarters in Singapore where Kelvin and his team will lead efforts in the region, which correspond with the company's strategic market expansion initiatives in APAC. Anchored by its Joint Venture, AdaniConneX, which develops and operates data centers throughout India, EdgeConneX plans to further expand in the region with the backing of its parent, EQT Infrastructure, one of the world's largest infrastructure funds.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Merida Merger Corp. I Plans To Delist From The NEO Exchange

As previously announced, Merida Merger Corp. I (NEO: MMK.U) ("Merida") entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Leafly Holdings, Inc. ("Leafly"). As part of the transaction, Merida expects to voluntarily delist from the NEO Exchange ("NEO") at the close of trading on or about Wednesday, September 1, 2021. Merida will continue to be listed and trade on Nasdaq (MCMJ) .
TrafficPosted by
TheStreet

Asia Pacific Bus Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Bus Market, By Length Type (Less than 8m, Between 8m-10m, Between 10m-12m, Greater than 12m), By Fuel Type (Diesel, Petrol/Gasoline, Gas, Electric, Hybrid), By Seating Capacity, By Body Type, By Application, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Markets, 2012-2019 & 2020-2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Supply Chain Management - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market to Reach $19.3 Billion by 2027Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cloud Supply Chain Management estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Comments / 0

Community Policy