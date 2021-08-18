Crime Victim Rights You Might Not Know About

Cancel
MIAMI, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Victim's Rights Attorney Jason Turchin has handled crime victim claims throughout the US on behalf of victims of sexual assault, molestation, shootings, DUI crashes and murder. While the focus of victims is often on the criminal case, Jason Turchin, Esq. represents victims in civil claims for crime victims and is sharing some of his experience to provide additional guidance and support for victims.

  1. Difference Between Criminal Case and Civil CaseIn the criminal case, the State usually brings charges against an alleged criminal. The victim may be looked at as just a witness to a crime committed against the State. In a civil claim, the victim may bring the claim against all who contributed or could have prevented the crime.
  2. Compensation is Different In a criminal case, the Court may be limited in what they can award for restitution. It is often limited to actual out of pocket expenses. In a civil claim, the victim may be able to get compensated for pain and suffering, past and future medical expenses, out of pocket expenses and more.
  3. Was the Crime Foreseeable or Preventable If the crime occurred in a high crime neighborhood or property and the property owner failed to have reasonable or adequate security, the property owner or manager may be responsible to compensate the victim.
  4. Insurance Claim for Crime Victim Many commercial property insurance policies provide insurance coverage to help compensate a victim of a crime if the property owner was negligent and failed to have adequate security for a crime which was reasonably foreseeable.
  5. Many Crime Victim Claims can be Handled on a Contingency Fee Basis An attorney with experience representing crime victims will generally accept the case on a contingency fee, which means they waive all fees and costs if there is no recovery.

Jason Turchin, Esq. has represented victims of child molestation against the church, rape cases against banks, shooting death cases against apartment complexes, and numerous other civil claims for crime victims throughout Florida. ( https://www.victimaid.com/crime-victims-rights.html)

Contact: Jason Turchin (800) 337-7755 jason@victimaid.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crime-victim-rights-you-might-not-know-about-301358269.html

SOURCE Law Offices of Jason Turchin

