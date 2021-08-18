Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Medline And Windsor Lane Health Care Partner On Workforce Engagement Initiatives

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today announced it has been awarded a prime vendor contract to serve as the exclusive supply vendor for Windsor Lane Health Care, an Ohio-based long-term care facility with 30-plus years of experience providing skilled nursing care. As part of the prime vendor partnership, Windsor Lane is leveraging Medline's product portfolio to standardize usage of essential products across its facility. In particular, the healthcare provider will install more than 50 Medline Spectrum™ Automated Hand Sanitizer Dispensers to enhance hand hygiene efforts across the facility.

As the industry continues to seek new tools to deliver an innovative employee experience, Windsor Lane will also work with Medline to implement OnShift, a human capital management software to help evolve employee recruitment efforts.

Finding the right fit employee and empowering clinical staffWindsor Lane is an 89-bed facility with a majority of patients requiring bariatric care - a patient population that often requires additional staff to accommodate needs and provide high quality care. Like many other healthcare organizations, Windsor Lane is also experiencing the effects of the country's staffing shortage, requiring them to look for innovative recruiting methods. To improve hiring efforts, the organization is investing in OnShift, purpose-built for senior care, to help providers redefine the employee experience through their innovative approach to recruitment, hiring, management and employee engagement. OnShift Employ will help Windsor Lane create end-to-end talent acquisition efficiencies by sourcing, recruiting, screening, hiring, and onboarding candidates.

"Being in a rural market, finding qualified candidates is one of our biggest challenges and that has only been exacerbated because of the pandemic. We currently rely on social media and hiring websites when posting jobs and do not have a large human resources team," said Morgan Arthur, Human Resources director, Windsor Lane Health Care. "Being able to tap into hiring software that helps us find top candidates in the healthcare industry and streamlines the entire hiring cycle will enable us to save time and money, and hopefully reduce turnover rates."

As Windsor Lane hires best-fit clinical staff, the organization is also focused on ensuring they feel empowered to provide high quality care. To enhance their skin health practice, the healthcare provider will also participate in Medline's Skin Health Solutions Program. Windsor Lane will standardize their usage of essential skin health products and Medline's skin health clinicians will provide continuous education on best practices.

"It is our goal to be more than a medical supplier. We want to be a partner who listens and recommends unique solutions to Windsor Lane's everyday challenges. From helping standardize their supply chain to focusing on workforce management, everything we do is to create a smooth path toward delivery of care and elevate their position as a high quality post-acute care provider in Ohio," said Shawn Scott, vice president of strategic business development for Medline's Post-Acute Care division.

Learn more about how Medline tailors solutions across the entire continuum of care as a manufacturer and distributor by visiting https://www.medline.com/pages/about-us.

About MedlineMedline is a healthcare company: a manufacturer, distributor and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Medline works with both the country's largest healthcare systems and independent facilities across the continuum of care to provide the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high quality care. With the size of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-owned business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the long-term and rapidly respond with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 27,000+ employees worldwide, a fleet of more than 1,200 trucks and does business in more than 125 countries. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medline-and-windsor-lane-health-care-partner-on-workforce-engagement-initiatives-301358264.html

SOURCE Medline

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
42K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Care#Health Systems#Employee Engagement#Windsor Lane Health Care#Onshift Employ#Human Resources#Post Acute Care#Medlinemedline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Software
Related
Health ServicesPosted by
Dayton Business Journal

Home Health Care Agencies

Data from organizations listed. Information current as of August 2021 and may be edited for space. Data subject to change due to Covid-19 impacts. For information about the lists contact Nicole Mistretta (937) 528-4424, nmistretta@bizjournals.com.
Public Healthwhdh.com

HHS will require health care workforce to be vaccinated against COVID-19

(CNN) — Covid-19 vaccinations will be required for the more than 25,000 health care staff and volunteers working at the Department of Health and Human Services, Secretary Xavier Becerra announced Thursday. “Staff at the Indian Health Service (IHS) and National Institutes of Health (NIH) who serve in federally-operated health care...
Health Servicesaithority.com

Eastside Health Network and Arcadia Partner to Improve Value-Based Care Performance With Population Health Platform

Arcadia Analytics Will Enable Washington-Based Clinically Integrated Network to Close Care Gaps, Predict Risk and Spend, Maximize Provider Reimbursement. Arcadia, the leading population health management and health intelligence platform, announced that Eastside Health Network will utilize Arcadia Analytics to improve overall performance in value-based care arrangements. The platform will allow Eastside Health Network to achieve greater insights into how patient care is delivered and the costs incurred.
Health ServicesPosted by
TheStreet

Keystone Healthcare Partners Expands Partnership With Upper Allegheny Health System, Adding Hospital Medicine, Intensive Care Medicine, And Telehealth Services

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone Healthcare Partners ( Keystone Healthcare™), a leading provider of Emergency Medicine, Hospital Medicine, and Telehealth clinical management services and staffing, announced today that it has expanded its partnership with Upper Allegheny Health System ( UAHS), part of Kaleida Health. The two-location health system includes Bradford Regional Medical Center (BRMC) in Bradford, Pennsylvania, and Olean General Hospital (OGH) in Olean, New York.
Cortland County, NYcortlandstandard.net

Accessible health care

A non-emergency health care clinic is coming to Cortlandville as construction is underway for a WellNow Urgent Care facility on Groton Avenue near routes 222 and 281. The facility, south of Groton Avenue and immediately east of the Burger King, will be approximately 3,531 square feet, according to Cortland County Planning Department documents.
Health Servicesbizjournals

Excellence in Health Care: Surgery

This month, the Excellence in Health Care series spotlights surgeons. Filled with “must read” stories, industry news and reporter insights, exclusive interviews with local business leaders, and expanded Top 25 Lists. Exclusive Online Tools. Research the 3+ year digital archive, and People on the Move leads database download. Book of...
Health ServicesStamford Advocate

Two Windsor Care Employees Receive 2021 Arizona Health Care Association Leadership Awards

PHOENIX (PRWEB) August 17, 2021. Windsor care centers, providers of skilled nursing, rehabilitation services and assisted living communities throughout California and Arizona, announced today that two of their Arizona-based caregivers received leadership awards from the Arizona Health Care Association (“AHCA”). AHCA is Arizona’s largest professional long-term care association and advocacy...
U.S. Politicsocj.com

Rural health care grants

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is making $500 million available in emergency rural health care grants as part of the American Rescue Plan. The awards will be made available for rural health care facilities, and communities to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines, health care services and nutrition assistance. Applicants may apply for assistance through Recovery Grants and Impact Grants.
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

TRHC And Drake University Partner To Demonstrate Value Of Pairing Remote Patient Monitoring And MedWise® To Enhance Health Care In Rural Areas Via Telehealth

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. ® (TRHC) (TRHC) - Get Report, a leading healthcare technology company advancing the safe use of medications, today announced a new initiative with Drake University and Certintell to drive improved health outcomes and demonstrate the value of combining remote patient monitoring (RPM) and comprehensive medication management, including MedWise® Medication Safety Reviews (MSRs) throughout rural Iowa. The project is being funded through a 5-year $1.6 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).
Cookeville, TNucbjournal.com

Loopback Analytics partners with CRMC on specialty pharmacy initiatives

COOKEVILLE — Loopback Analytics, a leader in population health analytics, is partnering with Cookeville Regional Medical Center to bring the region new specialty pharmacy services. Specialty pharmacy has a rapidly evolving role in improving patient outcomes. For integrated health systems like Cookeville Regional, effectively leveraging data analytics is critical to...
Maryland Statemeritushealth.com

Meritus Health, Maryland Physicians Care Partner, Expand Vital Health Care Services to Larger Population

Local patients with Medicaid coverage can expect to receive communication more often as Meritus Health and Maryland Physicians Care (MPC) work together to promote simple, life-saving treatments to continue improving the community’s population health. Meritus Health is the first health system to partner with MPC for this kind of value-based care initiative.
San Diego, CAosidenews.com

Impact of COVID Pandemic Takes Toll on Health Care Workforce

Substantially more open positions now at Scripps than before pandemic. San Diego CA— Significant health care workforce shortages, combined with an increase in COVID-19 cases and non-COVID patient care, have prompted Scripps Health to temporarily delay some medical procedures that can be safely postponed. Decisions on which procedures are delayed are being made by medical staff based on clinical factors. Emergency, time-sensitive care continues to be delivered.
Economybeckershospitalreview.com

Molina Healthcare taps University of Iowa Health Care exec

Jennifer Vermeer is leaving her role as assistant vice president for population health and external affairs with University of Iowa Health Care to join Molina Healthcare. According to an Aug. 23 UI Health Care release, Ms. Vermeer will be stepping in as Molina's plan president of Iowa. She will leave her role at UI Health Care on Sept. 10.
HealthMedCity News

Why patient loyalty in health care matters: Why now and how to get started

When it comes to loyalty, many industries might immediately come to mind, but what about health care? Loyalty in health care has been talked about for some time, yet the reality is that the implementation of patient loyalty remains largely in concept and discussion. Given the tremendous opportunity it presents to those who are committed to better serving their patients, it’s time to move patient loyalty into the mainstream across healthcare sectors.
Nashville, TNucbjournal.com

UnitedHealthcare and Tennessee Initiative for Perinatal Quality Care focus on health equity in maternal health outcomes

Initiative will address racial disparities by providing maternal hypertension and hemorrhage simulation training in 49 hospitals, and testing remote patient monitoring for expectant mothers through Regional One Health. NASHVILLE – UnitedHealthcare and Nashville-based Tennessee Initiative for Perinatal Quality Care (TIPQC) has announced a maternal health initiative aimed at improving maternal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy