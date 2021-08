EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – Cal fire is short-staffed as it battles the Caldor Fire in El Dorado County. The state agency reports the main reason for the shortage is the Massive Dixie Fire burning to the north. The Dixie Fire, the second largest wildfire in California history, is taking up more than half of all available firefighters in the state. Of the 10,345 firefighters on fire lines right now, 6,041 were assigned to the Dixie Fire Wednesday morning. Calfire listed 600 personnel on the Caldor Fire Wednesday night, up from only 242 in morning. Both numbers are considered small for a wildfire that...