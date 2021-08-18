Cancel
MN wedding dress shops that delivered gowns late settle with AG's office

By Melissa Turtinen
Posted by 
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bI9Ld_0bVTmJDj00
Photo by Dan LeFebvre on Unsplash

Two bridal shops in the Twin Cities that delivered multiple brides' wedding dresses late have agreed to change their business practices.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Wednesday said his office obtained relief for brides who were "jilted" by Posh Bridal Couture and m. Elizabeth Bridal, a news release says. Posh Bridal Couture previously had locations in Wayzata and Minneapolis but is now located in Hopkins.

“You should always get what you pay for when you pay for it. The days leading up to your wedding day should be filled with joy and excitement, not dread and anxiety about whether you’ll have something to wear down the aisle. Minnesotans trust shops like this with some of the biggest purchases we’ll ever make. When companies violate that trust by failing to deliver, my office is here to make sure Minnesotans are protected,” Ellison said.

The two jointly owned-and-operated wedding dress shops would tell buyers to expect gowns in six months or less, but would often deliver the dresses late, according to complaints. Some brides reported to the attorney general that they got their dress just days before their wedding. This led to brides having to pay rush alteration fees, while some brides bought backup dresses.

The AG's office also alleged Posh and m. Elizabeth falsely represented why the dresses were delayed, blaming late deliveries on international customs or dress designers. But what was really happening was the stores failed to pay the gowns' manufacturers for the products, the release says. The AG's office also alleged that the owners of the stores instructed their employees to share misinformation with customers.

Ellison's office settled with the bridal shop company. Under the terms of an assurance of discontinuance filed in Hennepin County District Court on Tuesday, the stores — now consolidated into one entity — agreed to make significant changes to their business practices, the release says.

The stores agreed to not make misleading, deceptive, false or fraudulent statements to consumers, open their books to the AG's office for review and pay $50,000 in restitution.

WCCO in September 2019 reported on issues brides were having getting their wedding dresses from Posh Bridal Couture on time. Ellison said the report about Posh led to a "flood of complaints" from consumers sharing stories about their bad experiences with the bridal shop.

“This case highlights how the media, Minnesota consumers, and your elected officials can work together to bring accountability to businesses in our state,” Attorney General Ellison said. “If you have a problem with a business, you might not be the only one, contact us. We may be able to help not only you, but many others,” Ellison said.

He urges Minnesotans to report deceptive and unlawful business practices through the office’s online complaint form.

Comments / 1

 

Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
33K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Gowns#Bridal Gowns#Wedding Dresses#Mn#Ag#Posh Bridal Couture#Minnesotans#Wcco
