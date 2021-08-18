Cancel
Lakers-Nets is the NBA Finals matchup the world needs

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
Cover picture for the articleThere was something nice about seeing new teams and young stars competing deep into the NBA playoffs this past season. Trae Young stamped his superstardom by leading his Atlanta Hawks to the Eastern Conference Finals, Chris Paul and Devin Booker resurrected the Phoenix Suns to steer the franchise to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993, and Giannis Antetokounmpo powered the Milwaukee Bucks to their first championship since 1971 while reminding the world he just might be the best player a...

