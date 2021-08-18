Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Over 100 Sled Dogs Were Evacuated From Greenwood Fire Area In Northern Minnesota

By Jeanne Ryan
Posted by 
B105
B105
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Monday afternoon Peter McClelland and his crew at White Wilderness Sled Dog Adventures had some company. The sheriff showed up to tell them that they needed to evacuate the property immediately because of the Greenwood Fires that are threatening his home and kennels. This would be stressful for anybody to hear to try and figure out what to grab and head out, but how about 100 mushing dogs too?

b105country.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
B105

B105

Duluth, MN
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
708K+
Views
ABOUT

B105, plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Pets & Animals
Greenwood, MN
Government
City
Ely, MN
City
Greenwood, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sled Dogs#Dogs Trust#Camping#Wdio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
B105

Minnesota’s Greenwood Fire Generates ‘Fire-Created Lightning’ and Pyrocumulus Cloud

The aggressively-growing Greenwood Fire near Isabella has been expanding at a scary pace, reaching 19,493 acres in the 9 days that it has been burning. Road closures and evacuation orders have been implemented for the safety of the public in the area, but the size and intensity of the fire has brought about new concerns for the safety of the firefighters battling the blaze as well.
Minnesota StatePosted by
B105

Here are 10 Free Things You Can Still Do this Summer in Minnesota

Keeping a family entertained for an entire summer in Minnesota is not easy (or cheap). Here are ten cool things you can experience in Minnesota for free. A trip to Como Park Zoo & Conservatory in Saint Paul is sure to engage all the senses. Admission is free to the zoo which features everything from giraffes and gorillas, to lions, monkeys, and polar bears. This year the seals & sea lions were treated to a beautiful new habitat makeover.
Duluth, MNPosted by
B105

Duluth Area Partners Providing Free Backpacks, Food + More Tuesday

Back to school season is here, which can be an exciting time for families across the Northland. However, for some families it can be extremely stressful as they struggle to provide the necessities their kids need for the upcoming school year. That is why Tuesday's event in Duluth is something everyone should be aware of.
Superior, WIPosted by
B105

Do You Know Her? Silverwood Pet Care Burglarized In Superior

The Silverwood Pet Care Grooming and Boarding business was burglarized on Sunday night, according to their Facebook page. They shared a photo of a woman who allegedly broke into the business and stole all of their cash at approxiametly 8:30PM on Sunday. She broke a window and crawled through. She...
Superior, WIPosted by
B105

Superior’s Latest Pizza Place ‘Ride Or Die’ Review

My wife and I went out on a date night and I was craving pizza. We have our normal favorite places to go, but we were feeling adventurous so we thought we'd try somewhere different. I've driven by Ride Or Die Pizzeria a few times and thought why not try it. I checked out their menu online and saw some of their specialty pizzas and they looked pretty good.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
B105

Increased Law Enforcement Effort On Wisconsin Point

If you're out at Wisconsin Point enjoying the last remaining days of summer, you might notice more law enforcement vehicles than the last time you went there. You're not seeing things; the city has stepped up efforts at the popular recreation site to combat an increase in illegal parking. That...
CarsPosted by
B105

Ash From The Northland Wildfires Can Destroy Your Car’s Paint

I hear everyone talking about rain washing the wildfire smoke and dirt from the air, but it could be bad for your car. NBC San Diego says that ash from wildfires on your car in the dry state doesn't really hurt your car. There could be some minor damage in some cases, but when it mixes with water, it can damage your paint job. A car wash owner told NBC San Diego that the chemicals in ash include calcium and potassium, and when they become wet, they can do some etching in the paint if not washed off as soon as possible.
EnvironmentPosted by
B105

US Forest Service Shares Aerial Video Of BWCA Wildfires Burning

The U.S. Forest Service-Superior National Forest is working with the Ontario Natural Rescources everyday to monitor the wildfires burning just across the border from the Boundary Waters Canoe Area. You can see several fires burning and thick smoke filling the air. The extreme drought this summer has created a critical...
Minnesota StatePosted by
B105

Old Jailhouse in Minnesota is Perfect Airbnb for Halloween SZN

If you're looking for a unique place to do a getaway in October, check out this old jailhouse converted into a nightly Airbnb rental. Located in southern Minnesota in the City Of Wykoff, which is about 40 miles south of Rochester, this nightly rental features a queen bed and a bunk bed inside the jail cell.
Minnesota StatePosted by
B105

Watch Out! Buffalo On The Loose In Minnesota!

Sometimes you see an alert across social media that causes you to do a double take and the Facebook alert sent Tuesday from White Earth Nation did just that. It appears a roaming buffalo is on the loose in Minnesota and everyone is advised to steer clear if they spot the animal. While it might seem fun to walk up to a buffalo with a handful of grass while belting out 'Home On Range', hoping it will sing along or at least dance, it is NOT a good idea.
Minnesota StatePosted by
B105

Forget About a Corn Maze and Check Out Minnesota’s Hemp Maze

Walking through a fully grown corn field and trying to find the end is fun and all, but maybe this year try something new with Minnesota's hemp maze. That's right, a giant field of tall hemp plants has been turned into a maze for the public to enjoy, the creators say it "was established to educate and inform the public about the benefits of a vibrant industrial hemp industry in Minnesota."
Minnesota StatePosted by
B105

Ways A Minnesota Summer Is Much Like Winter

Just as much as Minnesotans love their summer season, we also tend to fully-embrace the cold, harsh months of winter. In fact, if you were to take a quick survey of people living in the Northland, you're just as sure to find people claiming December and January as some of their most-favorite times of the year as you would those hot, sticky months of July and August.
Duluth, MNPosted by
B105

Have You Seen This Pontoon?! Duluth Police Need Help Identifying Driver

The Duluth Police Department utilized their Facebook page this week to ask for the public's help identifying a driver involved in an incident last weekend. Based on the picture featured within their post the man in question would've been easy to spot, since he has a pontoon hanging all kittywampus off the back of his truck. Yes, I used the word kittywampus. That is the first time I've used that slang word while writing anything and now I feel I should use it every single day. Kittywampus!
TrafficPosted by
B105

Does Anyone Else Feel This Way About Roundabouts?

I have lived down south, and in Maryland and had my first taste of using a roundabout. Now they are coming to the Northland, little by little. It's confusing to me because you have to stay to the inside until you see your exit then move to the outside. Roundabouts came from Europe and they know how to use them. In America, we aren't taught how to use them. Every time I use the one in Superior or Moose Lake, or the one in Cloquet, I get lost and get off on the wrong exit, or end up getting stuck in the roundabout and everyone honks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy