Most of North Iowa Now Considered High Risk for Coronavirus Transmission

By Mark Pitz
kchanews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost of north Iowa is now considered “high” risk for the level of community transmission of coronavirus. The latest ratings from the CDC for the period ending Sunday, August 15th now has Floyd, Chickasaw, Mitchell, Fayette, Butler, Bremer, Cerro Gordo, Franklin, and Worth counties all listed in the “high” risk category. Howard and Winneshiek counties were rated for “substantial” risk of COVID transmission.

