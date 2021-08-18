Cancel
Red Sox Announce 2022 Spring Training Schedule

By Chris Popper
101.9 The Rock
101.9 The Rock
 5 days ago
While there is still plenty of time left to go in the 2021 season and hopefully postseason, the Boston Red Sox announced today, their 2022 Spring Training schedule. The club’s first Grapefruit League game will be played on Saturday, February 26, against the Atlanta Braves at CoolToday Park in North Port. The home opener at JetBlue Park will be on Sunday, February 27, against the New York Yankees – their first spring training matchup against the Yankees since 2020.

101.9 The Rock

101.9 The Rock

Presque Isle, ME
The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME.

