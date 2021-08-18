Former muni advisor charged with fraud in 2019 may finally be headed to trial

NORFOLK, Va. – A Virginia Beach man pleaded guilty today to acquiring over 50,000 dosage units of prescription medications through fraudulent means. “Pharmacy technicians are entrusted with safeguarding and maintaining prescription medications in a responsible manner,” said Raj Parekh, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “This defendant did the opposite. He stole a large supply of prescription medications from a hospital that were intended for the treatment of deserving patients. As this case demonstrates, those who masquerade as health care professionals and abuse their trusted positions will be prosecuted in the Eastern District of Virginia.”