Former muni advisor charged with fraud in 2019 may finally be headed to trial

By Kyle Glazier
bondbuyer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former municipal advisor charged with fraud is on the clock to either reach a plea agreement or prepare for trial later this year. Porter Bingham is headed to trial Nov. 18 if he doesn’t agree to plead at a status conference Oct. 18, according to the scheduling orders of a federal court in Mississippi. Bingham is charged with fraud in connection with a 2015 bond offering by the city of Rolling Fork, Mississippi.

