Lux remains out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports. Lux picked up a start at third base and second base in his first two games after returning Tuesday from the 10-day injured list, but he'll be on the bench for a fourth straight contest Sunday. The 23-year-old's path to a regular role will likely become further blocked by the end of next week, when Chris Taylor is expected to settle in ahead of Lux as the Dodgers' top utility man upon Mookie Betts' (hip) return from the 10-day injured list.