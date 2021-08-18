Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

What Makes Living in Denver Different From Other Cities?

By Staff Reporter
enstarz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenver has many attractive experiences to offer, from its vibrant city life nestled between mountains to amazing hiking and skiing spots, there's a lot that makes this city unique from the rest. Denver is a very young and active city, as many millennials are finding out what it has to offer. Known as "city mountain west," it combines urban, luxury life, outdoor living, and a Western feel. Whether you love quaint, unique coffee shops and boutiques, or you're a major outdoorsman that loves to ski, bike, and hike, you'll be looking for Denver real estate before you know it!

www.enstarz.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
City
Aspen, CO
City
Breckenridge, CO
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
City
Vail, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Life#Restaurants#Lifestyle Denver#Economy Denver
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Skiing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Biking
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt formally exonerated

U.S. Capitol Police have formally exonerated an officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6. “USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer’s conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury,” Capitol Police said in a statement.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

Moderates bring House to standstill in Biden budget clash

WASHINGTON (AP) — Confronting moderates, House Democratic leaders tried to muscle President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint over a key hurdle, working overnight to ease an intraparty showdown that risks upending their domestic infrastructure agenda. Tensions flared and spilled into early Tuesday as a band of moderate lawmakers threatened to...
Aerospace & DefenseABC News

Woman fleeing Afghanistan gives birth on US Air Force plane

An Afghanistan woman fleeing the Taliban in Kabul went into labor aboard a United States Air Force plane evacuating people from the country. The woman, who was not named, went into labor mid-flight Aug. 21, while on a U.S. Air Force C-17 that departed from a staging base in the Middle East, according to the U.S. military.
CelebritiesABC News

The Everly Brothers' Don Everly dies at age 84

Don Everly, half of the influential and pioneering early rock 'n' roll duo The Everly Brothers, died Saturday at his home in Nashville. He was 84. A spokesperson for the Everly family confirmed Don's death to ABC News. A statement from the Everlys reads in part, "Don lived by what...

Comments / 0

Community Policy