If Robert Irvine is visiting one of your favorite local eateries to film "Restaurant: Impossible," then you know the place is in trouble. The episode that aired July 1, featuring Big Tom's Backyard Grill & Bar, was no exception (via Chew Boom). When Irvine and his team arrived in February at the Cleveland, Tennessee establishment, Big Tom's had been open less than three years, per the restaurant's website. By that time, owners Tom and Sabrina Anderson were already in crisis. The high school sweethearts' marriage was in trouble, and Big Tom himself was risking another heart attack. (We'll just look past the fact that Big Tom's menu includes The Defibrillator, a bologna, pulled pork, hot dog, and mac-and-cheese sandwich.)