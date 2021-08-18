ABMC Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ('Snipp', the 'Company') (TSXV:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce that more than 10,000 Manitobans took advantage of the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce's ('MCC's') Tourism Rebate Incentive Program, TRIP, adding up to more than 8,700 hotel room nights during the two-week window, as well as more than 2,400 rebates on admission to Manitoba's STAR attractions. And now, the MCC is excited to announce an additional 18 days of Manitoba adventures, summer road trips, and staycations will be eligible for rebates, August 26 to September 12, 2021. Snipp is managing the rebate administration for this program for the MCC. The total contract value is expected to exceed CAN$ 2,000,000 over two phases as previously referenced in our past news release dated May 5, 2021.
