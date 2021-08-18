Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Chocolate Party Cake with Dark Chocolate Ganache and Homemade Sprinkles

By Paola Velez
Posted by 
Food & Wine
Food & Wine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a large bowl, whisk together flour, cocoa, baking soda, nutmeg, and salt. In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs and sugar. Add coffee, yogurt, vanilla, and 2/3 cup olive oil and whisk until smooth. Pour wet ingredients into dry ingredients and, using a whisk, mix batter until fully combined. Switch to a rubber spatula to scrape down sides of bowl and fold the batter a few more times to fully combine until flour is fully incorporated.

www.foodandwine.com

Comments / 0

Food & Wine

Food & Wine

10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

Upgrade your everyday.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dark Chocolate#Chocolate Cake#Sheet Cake#Sugar#Food Drink#Chocolate Party Cake#Gallery Recipe Summary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesmyrecipes.com

I Discovered the Secret Ingredient for the World's Best Scrambled Eggs

I am one of those odd people who does not like to eat eggs unless they have been blended. So, when it comes to cooking them, I am not the person you should consider an expert when it comes to hard boiled or soft boiled, fried or over easy, poached or coddled or shirred. But you can bet your bottom dollar I am the woman to call about scrambled.
Recipestasteofhome.com

What Are Funeral Potatoes, Anyway?

If you’ve ever heard the term “funeral potatoes,” you may have immediately turned the other direction. But while it sounds like a somber dish with that name, that’s not necessarily the case. What are funeral potatoes exactly? Loaded with potatoes, cheese and sour cream, this classic casserole dish is quick...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The One Ingredient You Probably Never Thought To Add To Brownies

For chocolate lovers, one of the best desserts out there is a decadent, fudgy brownie. For those who are trying to make the perfect brownie, there are tips from Alton Brown or Giada De Laurentiis to get those brownies just right. Besides deliciousness, another benefit of brownies is their versatility....
Recipesamericastestkitchen.com

How to Make an $8 Steak Taste Like an $18 Steak

Most of us can’t afford to grill a strip steak every night. But we can get a less expensive steak to taste just as good as one. Here’s the truth: If you want big, meaty flavor from a grilled piece of beef, you’re going to get what you pay for. Expensive cuts—such as strip steaks, rib eyes, and T-bones—are expensive because they come from the middle of the steer. As you go farther down the animal, the price tag decreases—but the potential for dry, chewy meat with gamy, liver-y flavor increases.
Recipeseatwell101.com

24 Super Delicious Casserole Dinner Ideas

Casserole Dinner Ideas – If you are looking for more quick and easy casserole dinner ideas, then be sure to check out the links below and enjoy these delicious casserole recipes! These casserole dinner ideas are ideal comfort dishes that can be served for both lunch or dinner. Even picky eaters will love these simple casserole recipes. Enjoy!
Recipesprincesspinkygirl.com

Jello Cookies

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. These bright and colorful Jello Cookies are quick and easy to make using only 4 simple ingredients plus jello mix. This recipe is perfect for baking with kids because it is practically foolproof and is a fun way to bake deliciously soft and sweet sugar cookies that can be customized according to their favorite color-flavor combinations.
RecipesPosted by
Wide Open Eats

Grab a Box of Twinkies and Turn It Into a Cake. Seriously

If Twinkies alone aren't good enough for you, why not try making a Twinkie cake recipe instead? It's basically just a bundt cake with a cream cheese filling, only you don't need the bundt pan or much prep time for this classic sponge cake, since you'll be using Twinkies themselves. You don't need that many ingredients to make Twinkie cakes, and this cake recipe is one you can easily enlist your kids to help with since there's no oven necessary.
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Worst Coffee Creamer on Shelves, Says Dietitian

Your favorite coffee creamer is a little touch of comfort that also makes mornings a little more bearable—and it's just a drop, right? If you've secretly been wondering whether your favorite coffee creamer is actually as harmless as you hope, a dietitian has analyzed the nutrition facts of over a dozen brands to help you determine. Now, she reveals a few of the most noteworthy, including the one well-known creamer that you might need a wakeup call about… along with suggestions for some healthier, while also appealing, selections (plus, a little good news for every creamer fan).
Recipescookitonce.com

One-Pan Sour Cream Chicken Enchilada Skillet

Prep time: 20 mins | Cook time: 28 mins | Total time: 48 mins | Servings: 8. This one-skillet enchilada is pure goodness. And it is easier and so much better than our typical enchilada. Insanely delicious, you’ll be making this over and over!. For this recipe, you are welcome...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

15-Minute Veggie Lo Mein Recipe

If you're looking for something fun to serve, simple to prepare, and undeniably scrumptious to eat, vegetable lo mein is a really solid choice to consider. Plus, this popular Chinese restaurant staple made of noodles, vegetables, protein, and soy-based sauce will make such a colorful presentation on your table. Whether you want to whip up something special for the family or are looking for a unique treat to prepare for guests, this dish is sure to be a total crowdpleaser.
Recipesrecipesgram.com

Delicious Earthquake Cake Recipe

Earthquake cake is one of my favorite desserts this season! So chocolatey, moist, and creamy! It is easy to prepare and the final product is a real earthquake, messy and tasty!. Ingredients:. 1 cup pecans, chopped. 1 cup flaked coconut. 25 ounces (1 box) chocolate cake mix. 8 ounces (1...
Recipesshesnotcookin.com

Peach Cobbler Pound Cake

This easy Peach Cobbler Pound Cake can be made with fresh or canned peaches. A moist loaf topped with a sweet cobbler topping and glaze. This recipe is a combination of favourite Peach Cobbler Muffins and. . The cobbler topping on this pound cake really gives it a nice sweet...
RecipesSimply Recipes

White Cake

Easy-to-make and even tastier to eat, there’s nothing that screams childhood more than white cake from store-bought mix. It’s literally nostalgia-in-a-box. As I get older though, I find that the slightly processed taste that I get when I make box white cake isn’t what my grown-up palette wants anymore. And, as I love to bake from scratch, I realized that fluffy, tender white cake is actually pretty easy to make at home, which means I can finally satisfy my childhood inner kid AND my adult self all at the same time.
Recipesprincesspinkygirl.com

Cinnamon Roll Cake

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. This Cinnamon Roll Cake has all the gooey, delicious flavors that you love in a classic cinnamon roll combined in a moist and tasty homemade cake, and of course, complete with the perfect icing drizzle.
RecipesPosted by
The Kitchn

Cheesy Meatball Casserole

Spaghetti and meatballs is one of my all-time favorite comfort foods. When I was growing up, I would practically beg my mom to make it. But it was never about the pasta for me: The saucy, garlicky meatballs were all I really wanted. This recipe — which lets the meatballs...
RecipesVegetarian Times

Fudge-Glazed Flourless Chocolate Cake

3 oz. bittersweet chocolate, broken into small pieces. 2 oz. bittersweet chocolate, broken into small pieces. 1 To make Cake: Preheat oven to 350°F. Line heart-shaped or 8-inch round baking pan with parchment paper, and coat with cooking spray. 2 Melt chocolate and butter in large bowl set over saucepan...
Recipesrecipes.net

Louisiana Crunch Cake Recipe

This Louisiana crunch cake brings a delectable dessert made with cake flour and coconut flakes for a fluffy bite that’s drizzled with a rich glaze. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease a tube pan. Sprinkle ¼ cup granulated sugar into the prepared tube pan. Roll the pan around, to...
Food & Drinksrd.com

Why Can’t You Find Grape Ice Cream?

When you think about common fruit flavors, grape is probably one of the first to come to mind. But as common as it is in candy and Popsicles, it’s nowhere to be found in ice cream. Weird, right? If you’ve ever wondered: Why can’t you find grape ice cream? Well, it’s a grape question! (There are more ice cream puns where that came from.) Luckily, there are legitimate reasons for it—and it’s not one of those mysterious secrets ice cream truck workers won’t tell you.

Comments / 0

Community Policy