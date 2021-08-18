Cancel
Los Alamitos, CA

Arlee Pet Products Debuts Dog is Good Licensed Products at SuperZoo

By Pet Business Staff
 6 days ago

Award-winning dog lifestyle brand Dog is Good is best-known for creating original messaging and designs for a broad array of products to celebrate and "share the unique joy one feels living life with Dog." Located in Los Alamitos, CA, Dog is Good creates and markets gifts, apparel and home décor for dog lovers. The company sells wholesale, retail, licenses the brand to numerous manufacturers in the pet, gift and home product industries, provides services, and offers a business opportunity for dog lovers to utilize the brand in their own mobile pop-up shops.

