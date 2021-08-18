Cancel
Paris Hilton’s Wedding Plans Could Include 10 Outfit Changes

Cover picture for the articleParis Hilton wants to wear “lots of dresses” at her wedding and if I ever had the budget, I would too. In a recent segment on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, Aug. 17, the TV star, aspiring chef, world-renowned DJ discussed her upcoming wedding plans with her fiancée Carter Reum. The couple, who confirmed their relationship back in April 2020, have been engaged since February. The venture capitalist first popped the question on Hilton’s 40th birthday, gifting her a 20-karat diamond ring estimated at around $2 million.

