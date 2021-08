HELP WANTED The TOWN OF HUME is accepting applications for a FULL-TIME Highway position. Must have a Class B CDL, minor mechanical skills, and have some experience in equipment operation. Applications are available on the Town of Hume website or can be picked up at the Town Office at 20 N. Genesee St., Fillmore, NY 14735. Completed applications should be sent to the same address. Applications will be accepted until September 7th, 2021 by 5:00 pm.