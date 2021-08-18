Construction Notice – Main Street and Central Avenue

Wednesday August 18, 2021, the eastbound parking lane between Central Avenue and 2nd Avenue will be closed for construction operations. The roadway will remain open to thru traffic. Parking will be allowed on the north side of Main Street. A portion of the sidewalk on the south side of the road between Central Avenue and 2nd Avenue on Main Street will be removed; however, the sidewalk immediately adjacent to the building will remain in place. Pedestrians are to use the temporary crossings and channeling devices to access businesses. Construction operations are still ongoing on Central Avenue. Parking is permitted south of 2nd Street on Central Avenue.