Introducing the Newest Brownie-Inspired Girl Scout Cookie: ‘Adventurefuls’
Sorry Samoas, Thin Mints and Tagalongs—there’s a new cookie in town and we can’t wait to get our hands on them. The Girl Scouts announced the launch of their newest addition to the cookie fam—called Adventurefuls—on Wednesday. Per a press release, the new biscuit is described as an “indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.” The dessert is topped off with a chocolate drizzle. Luckily, we even got a sneak peek of the cookie.www.purewow.com
