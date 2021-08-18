Dripping Springs launches Lights Out program

DRIPPING SPRINGS — The city of Dripping Springs launched ‘Lights Out Dripping Springs’ to help birds migrate. Millions of birds, from hummingbirds to geese, migrate across North America every year — mostly at night. Residents and businesses are encouraged to take a pledge to turn off exterior lights from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Sept. 5 through Oct. 29 and March 15 through June 15. City council has also proclaimed August through October and March through May as Lights Out Migratory Months.