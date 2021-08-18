Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dripping Springs, TX

Dripping Springs launches Lights Out program

By Megan Wehring
haysfreepress.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDRIPPING SPRINGS — The city of Dripping Springs launched ‘Lights Out Dripping Springs’ to help birds migrate. Millions of birds, from hummingbirds to geese, migrate across North America every year — mostly at night. Residents and businesses are encouraged to take a pledge to turn off exterior lights from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Sept. 5 through Oct. 29 and March 15 through June 15. City council has also proclaimed August through October and March through May as Lights Out Migratory Months.

haysfreepress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Dripping Springs, TX
Dripping Springs, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lights Out#Light Pollution#Bulbs#Springs#City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

Moderates bring House to standstill in Biden budget clash

WASHINGTON (AP) — Confronting moderates, House Democratic leaders tried to muscle President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint over a key hurdle, working overnight to ease an intraparty showdown that risks upending their domestic infrastructure agenda. Tensions flared and spilled into early Tuesday as a band of moderate lawmakers threatened to...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

CIA director met Taliban leader in Afghanistan on Monday -sources

WASHINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden sent the head of the CIA to meet the Taliban's leader on Monday in the highest level diplomatic encounter since the militant group took over the Afghan capital, two U.S. sources said. CIA Director William Burns met Taliban leader Abdul Ghani...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats punt key vote on budget to Tuesday

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and her leadership team struggled to round up the votes to move forward with a strategy to enact President Biden ’s multi-trillion-dollar domestic agenda, ultimately opting to punt a key procedural vote until Tuesday. After hours of negotiations, Pelosi late on Monday night failed to strike...

Comments / 0

Community Policy