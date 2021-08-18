Oompa is the new "LEBRON" [Video]
Rising Boston indie rapper Oompa shares the visuals for her uplifting and vibrant record titled "LEBRON." The track is a nod to the legendary NBA player Lebron James and his tenacity on the court which fuels Oompa's drive to be successful. Bolstered by the energetic bass-heavy beat provided by PavenMelody and Dephrase , Oompa embodies the spirit of a champ who defies the odds. Armed with a carefree attitude and knack for painting vivid pictures with her words, Oompa delivers dynamic performance with her low and breathy rapping. She sure is having fun with this one but her lyricism is never in doubt thanks to her early beginnings as a spoken word poet.earmilk.com
