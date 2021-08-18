Oompa is the new "LEBRON" [Video]

Emerging rapper/producer BABYPIKASO shares his single, "Throw it Back," which also comes with an accompanying visualizer to match. The self-produced track is somewhat moody with its monotone synth, 808-heavy kicks, and sparse arrangement. On the record, he delivers a mix of bravado and personal elements that detail his quirky and nerdy persona. From the lessons learned from his grandma and uncle to the derisive comments from his peers who mock his demeanor, BABYPIKASO acknowledges it all and aims to make the best out of these experiences. His style of rapping is a bit off-center as he takes his time with the way he emphasizes words which in turn kind of makes him stand out.