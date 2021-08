I know virtually nothing about speaker design and didn't do that well in Physics, to boot. That being said, I'm wondering what advantages and disadvantages there are to speaker designs incorporating bottom-firing bass ports, versus rear-firing and front-firing designs. Advertising literature from manufacturers and reviews generally don't go into much depth on this. Hence, my curiosity. From a layman's approach, it would seem to me that pushing air out the bottom of a speaker cabinet, straight down at the floor, would pose more design problems than the other two design approaches if this is, indeed, what a port does. By way of example, I offer this: