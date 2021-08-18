MSU Extension offers online emotional well-being program

With the fall semester approaching, MSU released its vaccine verification form that all students, staff and faculty are required to complete by Aug. 31. "The vaccine form that was sent today asks students, faculty and staff to complete a number of things. One of those being let us know whether or not they are fully vaccinated, received one dose or intend to submit of exemption," Deputy Spokesperson Dan Olsen said. "Upon their answer, they will be prompted to provide additional information about the vaccine."