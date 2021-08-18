Cancel
Mental Health

MSU Extension offers online emotional well-being program

By Patrick Johnston
Havre Daily News
 6 days ago

Montana State University Rural Opiod Education Project Team is offering Montanans the chance to enroll in an online emotional well-being program for free. Thrive by Waypoint Health Innovations is a self-paced and con dential online program for people who want to take charge of their emotional well-being. The program is composed of three modules that teach skills from cognitive behavior therapy that may help the user communicate more confidently, think more constructively, and do more activities that make them feel good.

www.havredailynews.com

Comments / 0

