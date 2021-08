Jill Biden’s press secretary Michael LaRosa suggested that Fox News and host Rachel Campos-Duffy apologize after Campos-Duffy suggested that the first lady “failed the country” by letting her husband run for president. Michael LaRosa, the first lady’s press secretary, tweeted on Monday, “This is disgusting. @RCamposDuffyand @FoxNews know better. They can do better and their viewers deserve better. I hope they’ll apologize to the First Lady and leave this kind of talk in the [trash] where it belongs.” This is disgusting. @RCamposDuffy and @FoxNews know better. They can do better and their viewers deserve better. I hope they'll apologize to the First...