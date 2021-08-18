Cancel
Fed at July meeting discussed pulling back on bond purchases

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON -- Federal Reserve officials last month discussed the timing for beginning to dial back their extraordinary support for the U.S. economy, which has been steadily recovering from the pandemic recession. They made no firm decision on a timetable, but appear to be moving toward starting a pullback before year's end.

Related
U.S. Politicsactionnewsnow.com

Does the US economy need another $480 billion in stimulus?

The Federal Reserve is buying $120 billion in bonds per month, part of a package of emergency measures to prop up the US economy during the pandemic. But as activity returns to normal, is that level of support necessary?. That's among the key questions facing central bankers when they gather...
New York City, NYStreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs raises odds on U.S. Fed taper announcement in Nov

LONDON (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs economists have raised the odds that the U.S. Federal Reserve will announce the start of tapering its bonds purchases in November, predicting the central bank will likely opt to dial back purchases by $15 billion at each meeting. In a note, the investment bank said...
Economyadvisorhub.com

Rockefeller’s Fleming Says Fed Is ‘About to Move’ on Tapering

Bloomberg – The Federal Reserve will soon begin slowing its stimulus program as employment and the U.S. economy continue to rebound, according to Greg Fleming, head of wealth adviser Rockefeller Capital Management. “Given the relevant risks here, they’re about to move on tapering,” Fleming said in an interview with Bloomberg...
BusinessPosted by
AFP

US Fed officials expect to pull back on stimulus this year

US central bankers expect to start pulling back on stimulus measures this year, if the economic recovery continues, according to the minutes of the July policy meeting released Wednesday. "Most participants" at the July 27-28 meeting of the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) "judged that it could be appropriate to start reducing the pace of asset purchases this year," the minutes said.
MarketsForexTV.com

Treasuries Move To Upside Even As Fed Hints At Tapering Bond Purchases

After ending the yesterday’s volatile session modestly lower, treasuries moved to upside during the trading day on Thursday. Bond prices moved higher early in the day and remained firmly positive throughout the session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell by 3.1 basis points to 1.242 percent.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields dip on COVID concerns, Fed on track to trim bond purchases

(Adds quotes, data, auction results, updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Aug 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday as risk appetite worsened on concerns about the spread of COVID variants, and a day after the Federal Reserve said it expects to begin paring bond purchases this year. A rise in cases of the Delta variant is adding to fears that the economy will not recover as quickly as hoped and weighing on consumer confidence. “I think for the most part what we are seeing now is a reaction to concerns about the Delta variant (and) the after effects of that sort of shocking consumer sentiment report that we got this past Friday,” said Kevin Flanagan, head of fixed income strategy at WisdomTree. Data on Friday showed that U.S. consumer sentiment dropped in early August to its lowest level in a decade as Americans gave faltering outlooks on everything from personal finances to inflation and employment. “The sentiment numbers are lower than at any point during 2020 and appear to be weighing on policymakers as they ponder the timing and composition of QE tapering as we head into the fall,” David Petrosinelli, senior trader at InspereX said in a report on Thursday. Minutes from the Fed’s July meeting released on Wednesday showed that the bulk of the U.S. central bank's policy-setting committee is coalescing around a plan that would see the Fed start trimming its bond-buying program later this year, though policymakers remained somewhat at odds over how fast to taper the asset purchases. The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan this week also creates new geopolitical uncertainties that could alter the Fed’s thinking. “The geopolitical landscape just became more complicated. Should the chaos in Afghanistan persist, the timing of tapering could easily get pushed out past year-end,” Petrosinelli said. Benchmark 10-year yields dipped three basis points to 1.245%. They fell to 1.127% earlier this month, which was the lowest since February. Investors will be watching a speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell in Jackson Hole next week for any new indications on when the taper will be announced. Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to a 17-month low last week, pointing to another month of robust job growth, though surging COVID-19 infections pose a risk to the labor market recovery. A separate report from the Philadelphia Fed Growth showed that growth in factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region slowed for the fourth consecutive month in August after hitting its highest pace in nearly half a century earlier this spring. The Treasury saw solid demand for an $8 billion sale of 30-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), which sold at a high yield of minus 0.292%. August 19 Thursday 3:16PM New York / 1916 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 -0.008 Six-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 -0.003 Two-year note 99-207/256 0.2236 0.005 Three-year note 99-208/256 0.4383 0.005 Five-year note 99-74/256 0.7718 -0.006 Seven-year note 99-192/256 1.0374 -0.017 10-year note 100-12/256 1.245 -0.028 20-year bond 99-52/256 1.7977 -0.038 30-year bond 102-200/256 1.8783 -0.035 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 9.25 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.50 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 1.25 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -27.75 0.75 spread (Editing by Barbara Lewis and Cynthia Osterman)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Fed officials expect to start bond-buying taper this year, minutes show

Aug 18 (Reuters) - The bulk of the Federal Reserve’s policy-setting committee is coalescing around a plan that would see the U.S. central bank start trimming its bond-buying program later this year, and reduce purchases of Treasury securities and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) “proportionally” so they end at the same time.
Businesskitco.com

Minutes reveal a Fed split over job market, bond-buying taper

WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve officials felt the U.S. central bank's employment benchmark for decreasing its support for the economy "could be reached this year," but appeared to disagree on other key aspects of where monetary policy should turn next, according to minutes from last month's policy meeting.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Business Highlights: The Fed’s bond buys, T-Mobile breach

Fed discussed pulling back on bond purchases later this year. WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve officials last month discussed the timing for beginning to dial back their extraordinary support for the U.S. economy, which has been steadily recovering from the pandemic recession. They made no firm decision on a timetable but appear to be moving toward starting a pullback before year’s end. The minutes of the Fed’s July meeting said it concluded that it would be appropriate to acknowledge that the economy was making progress in achieving the Fed’s goals on inflation and employment. As a result, the central bank is edging toward an announcement that it will soon begin paring the pace of its Treasury and mortgage bond buying, which now amounts to $120 billion a month.
Businessthebalance.com

Fed To Pare Bond Buying if Employment Grows

The Federal Reserve could start paring back emergency pandemic support for the economy later this year if the job market continues to strengthen as expected, minutes from the July meeting of the central bank’s policy-making committee said. Key Takeaways. The Federal Reserve is satisfied with progress toward stabilizing inflation, but...
Businessinvesting.com

Fed Watch: Policymakers See Quicker Start To Bond Purchase Taper

Federal Reserve policymakers are speeding up their timeline on withdrawing monetary stimulus, as even the dovish head of the San Francisco Fed, Mary Daly, says the central bank could start reducing its bond purchases before the end of the year. “Talking about potentially tapering those later this year or early...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Fed's Rosengren: Stimulus wind down to begin by fall

The president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston added his voice Monday to a growing number of people, inside and outside the Fed, who say the central bank should soon begin to dial back its extraordinary aid for an economy that is strongly recovering from the pandemic recession. Eric...
Income Taxcrowdfundinsider.com

Biden Administration Plans to Increase Taxes on 2.1 Million Small Businesses

The Small Business and Entrepreneurship Council (SBE Council) is warning that the Biden Administrations’ tax plan would raise taxes on 2.1 million small businesses – in contrast to the Administrations’ claims. Last week, the White House issued a Fact Sheet on the plan claiming the tax proposal will “protect 97...
Jackson, WYPosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

In-person Fed meeting off

The Federal Reserve Bank’s annual Economic Policy Symposium is to be virtual for a second year. The announcement was made Friday on the Kansas City Federal Reserve’s website. In that announcement, President and CEO of the Kansas City Fed., Esther George said, “Due to the recently-elevated COVID-19 health risk level,...

