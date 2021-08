Just devastating news this afternoon out of Massachusetts, as former Chicago Blackhawk and Rockford IceHogs forward Jimmy Hayes has passed away. He was 31-years-old. According to multiple reports, area law enforcement and first responders went to Hayes’s home in Milton, MA, where he was pronounced dead. His death is not considered suspicious and the cause of death has not been determined. Hayes could be seen in posts made on his wife Kristen’s Instagram page late on Sunday night with his family, celebrating his son Beau’s birthday.