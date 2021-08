COLUMBUS, Ohio – The next season of Ohio State men’s and women’s swimming and diving is set in the books as director of swimming and diving Bill Dorenkott announced the program’s 2021-22 schedule on Wednesday. The Buckeyes, who finished the 2021 season seventh at both the Men’s and Women’s NCAA Championships, will host eight meets over the course of the year and face multiple top-10 2021 NCAA finishers.