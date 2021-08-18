Art Forward: Art Slam and Sputnikfest are Joining Forces

The following Art Forward article was written and submitted by Cheryl Mahowald for the Lakeshore Artists Guild. Art Slam will be splashing down at Sputnikfest on Saturday, September 11, 2021. We will be bringing hands-on art activities for the whole family as well as opportunities for artists to create art to Sputnikfest. There will also be another paint-by-number mural and artists making art in real time. All activities except for the mural will take place under the big tent at Park Street and 8thStreet as part of Sputnikfest.