NFL

Falcons: Arthur Smith showcasing his coaching prowess already

By Alex Lord
sportstalkatl.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Arthur Smith was hired, many in Atlanta were pleased. After all, he was courted by pretty much every team that had a head coaching vacancy. However, he’s yet to coach in a regular-season game, so there is much to be determined whether it was, in fact, a smart hire over someone like Eric Bieniemy, Bradon Staley, or Robert Saleh. His first opportunity to be the head coach of a football team in a live game was last Friday night, but before the preseason matchup with the Titans, he displayed some impressive insight into the preseason — beginning to show his acumen as a head coach.

