Falcons: Arthur Smith showcasing his coaching prowess already

Here’s what Falcons coach Arthur Smith had to say after the 23-3 loss to the Titans on Friday:. On what he was hoping to see from the quarterbacks tonight: “We did a very poor job of executing. We had way too many penalties, put us in a lot of get-back-on-track situations. Clearly never got in a rhythm after that. I don’t want to overreact. [We’ll] go back and see the tape. I thought the first ball coming out of AJ’s [McCarron] hand, ripped it to Tajae [Sharpe] on one of those early third downs, we got a penalty for being in illegal formation, tackle being too far in the backfield. Those are self-inflicted wounds. I’ve got to do a better job of coaching us. That’s stuff that’s going to get you beat. Clearly tonight we were not in a rhythm there.”