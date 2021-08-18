Michael Rooker opens up about ‘beautiful’ What If…? episode with Chadwick Boseman

Nothing’s ever set in stone in superhero fiction, and now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has, with Loki, fully introduced and embraced the concept of the multiverse, the ability to revive and/or retcon the past is easier than ever. It’s in that new MCU reality that What If…? makes its entrance, promising endless possibilities for alternate realities. Based on the long-running comics title of the same name, the studio’s latest Disney+ effort reimagines many of the franchise’s key events and characters in novel ways. In the process, it suggests the malleability of these popular sagas, while affording the studio the handy option of partaking in resurrection-style do-overs—which, in this case, occurs most poignantly via the final performance of Chadwick Boseman.