Michael Rooker opens up about ‘beautiful’ What If…? episode with Chadwick Boseman
Michael Rooker can’t stop gushing over how beautiful this week’s episode of Marvel’s What If…? is. The premise is simple: What if his Guardians of the Galaxy character Yondu Udonta accidentally kidnapped T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) from Earth as a child instead of Peter Quill (Chris Pratt)? The answer is just as simple: T’Challa becomes Star-Lord. But the ripple effects from that character swap are anything but — having T’Challa join the Ravagers has shockingly far-reaching consequences in this version of the MCU, and while Rooker won’t spoil what they are, he can’t stop praising how the story turns out. “It’s just so wonderful, it’s great stuff,” he tells EW.talesbuzz.com
