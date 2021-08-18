Cancel
Michael Rooker opens up about ‘beautiful’ What If…? episode with Chadwick Boseman

By Sarah Williams
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Rooker can’t stop gushing over how beautiful this week’s episode of Marvel’s What If…? is. The premise is simple: What if his Guardians of the Galaxy character Yondu Udonta accidentally kidnapped T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) from Earth as a child instead of Peter Quill (Chris Pratt)? The answer is just as simple: T’Challa becomes Star-Lord. But the ripple effects from that character swap are anything but — having T’Challa join the Ravagers has shockingly far-reaching consequences in this version of the MCU, and while Rooker won’t spoil what they are, he can’t stop praising how the story turns out. “It’s just so wonderful, it’s great stuff,” he tells EW.

Related
TV & VideosComicBook

Jeopardy! Features Chadwick Boseman Category in Tribute to Late Actor

As we approach the one year anniversary of the shocking death of actor Chadwick Boseman, messages of remembrance and tribute to the late star and activist have already started. The latest episode of the game show Jeopardy! featured a full category about Boseman's career, appropriately titled "The Late, Great Chadwick Boseman." Boseman had previously been featured in the clues on Jeopardy! four times previously and was the correct response on another occasion, but this marks the first time an entire category was devoted to him and his work. We've collected the clues below, see if you can get the correct responses!
CelebritiesInside the Magic

Chadwick Boseman Appearing in MULTIPLE Episodes of New Marvel Series

The late Chadwick Boseman tragically passed away in 2020 at the age of just 43 after a secret cancer battle. Boseman, best known for his role as T’Challa/Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe appeared in not only his standalone film Black Panther (2018), but Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).
MoviesMovieWeb

Chadwick Boseman Voices Four Different T'Challa Variants in Marvel's What If...?

Chadwick Boseman can be heard as the voice of T'Challa in four different episodes of Marvel's What If...?. Sadly, Boseman passed away last year as he was preparing to reprise the role in the upcoming sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It's since been confirmed he'd be heard one more time as the voice of T'Challa in What If...?, and better yet, we now know that he will be featured in four different episodes rather than just one story.
Moviestvinsider.com

‘Superstar’ Whitney Houston, Chadwick Boseman in Marvel’s ‘What If …?”, Return to ‘Riverdale,’ Third Time in the ‘Kissing Booth’

ABC’s new Superstar docuseries opens with the late Whitney Houston in the spotlight. Marvel’s animated What If …? series features the late Chadwick Boseman’s final voice performance as T’Challa as you’ve never seen him before. Riverdale returns from a four-month hiatus. Netflix makes hearts flutter with the third and presumably final movie in The Kissing Booth rom-com series.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

What If…? Creators Reveal What It Was Like Working With Chadwick Boseman

While Avengers: Endgame would ultimately prove to be Chadwick Boseman’s final appearance in the live-action MCU before he passed away, the Academy Award nominee would reprise the role of King T’Challa/Black Panther one final time elsewhere. Marvel’s What If…?, an animated anthology series chronologically set after the events of Loki, explores the lives of several Avengers and other characters throughout the multiverse inadvertently created by the God of Mischief.
TV Seriesthedigitalfix.com

What If…? Episode 2 review – a touching goodbye to T’Challa and Chadwick Boseman

What if..? continues to explore the infinite realities of the multiverse in a sentimental second episode that serves as a poignant goodbye to Chadwick Boseman. In this universe, T’Challa (Boseman), not Peter Quill, got picked up by the Ravagers when Ego sent them to Earth to pick up his son. Taking the young prince into space, T’Challa is raised by Yondu (Michael Rooker) and the other Ravagers to become Star Lord.
MoviesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Transforms Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther into Star-Lord and Turns the MCU Upside Down

Nothing’s ever set in stone in superhero fiction, and now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has, with Loki, fully introduced and embraced the concept of the multiverse, the ability to revive and/or retcon the past is easier than ever. It’s in that new MCU reality that What If…? makes its entrance, promising endless possibilities for alternate realities. Based on the long-running comics title of the same name, the studio’s latest Disney+ effort reimagines many of the franchise’s key events and characters in novel ways. In the process, it suggests the malleability of these popular sagas, while affording the studio the handy option of partaking in resurrection-style do-overs—which, in this case, occurs most poignantly via the final performance of Chadwick Boseman.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘What If…?’ Writer and Director on Their Last Call with Chadwick Boseman and a Captain Carter Movie

In the second episode of Marvel Studios’ first animated series, What If…?, the late Chadwick Boseman reprises his role as T’Challa in a whole new galaxy. Written by A.C. Bradley and directed by Bryan Andrews, What If…? examines the events of the Marvel Cinematic Universe had one choice or moment gone differently, and in Boseman’s showcase episode, Yondu (Michael Rooker) mistakenly abducts T’Challa instead of Peter Quill. Recognizing that both characters were nearly the same age, Bradley and her writers’ room felt that Yondu’s blunder would make for the perfect jumping-off point to explore what T’Challa’s version of Star-Lord would...
TV SeriesMovieWeb

Marvel's What If...? Spider-Man Episode Was Canceled for Being 'Too Dark''

There is a misinformed belief that animation means a child friendly end product, but as many recent animation series such as Godzilla Singular Point, The Killing Joke and more have shown, sometimes things can get very dark very quickly. It looks like Marvel's What If...? series was almost in danger of breaking the beloved Disney PG-13 boundaries with one intended Spider-Man episode idea which had to be scrapped. The episode brought to life the comic arc that actually saw Peter Parker becoming a spider in something reminiscent of The Fly.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

What If…? E02 Poster Honors Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa Star-Lord

After a first episode that introduced the viewing multiverse to Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) on an Earth where she became "The First Avenger", Disney+ and Marvel Studios' What If…? are back this week with another alt-reality take on the MCU. What if T'Challa and not Peter Quill was picked up by Yondu as a child and became Star-Lord? Are we looking at a new team leader for the Guardians of the Galaxy? That answer and more will be revealed this Wednesday- but for now, here's a look at the key art poster honoring the late Chadwick Boseman's turn as a now space-faring T'Challa.
TV SeriesComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy's Michael Rooker Wants His Own What If...? Episode

At one point or another, Michael Rooker is hoping to land his own What If...? episode. The actor returns in What If...? Season One — in this week's Episode 2, in fact — to support Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa. If Rooker gets his way, though, What If...? Season Two or beyond would include an episode focusing solely on Yondu and the Ravagers to flesh that part of the Cosmic MCU world out further.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The “What If …?” applaud Chadwick Boseman’s work on the show

Tomorrow a new episode of What If…?, the program of Disney+ that shows different alternative realities framed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In this case, the episode will be a deviation from Guardians of the Galaxy where T’Challa assumes the identity of Star-Lord. It is a very special delivery, because the sadly disappeared Chadwick Boseman lent his voice to the protagonist.

