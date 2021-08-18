"It Goes Right From Social Media to the Blocks": Cleveland Peacemakers On the Covid-Era Rise in Gun Violence as City Nears Another Homicide Record

Carlos Williams will always remember three bullets. The first one entered his hip on June 3, 1992, landing him in the E.R. on his 18th birthday. The second was 28 years later, on the eve of his 46th birthday, which hit Williams while he retrieved his mail at home in Garfield Heights, Ohio—a supposed stray shot. The third one, in June of 2015, took the life of his 16-year-old son Michael.