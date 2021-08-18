Cancel
Atlanta Braves announce 2022 Spring Training Schedule

By Kris Willis
Talking Chop
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlanta Braves announced their Spring Training schedule for the upcoming 2022 season. This will be the team’s third spring at their new complex in North Port and the 2022 schedule will feature 16 games at the facility. The 32-game exhibition slate will begin on Saturday, February 26 at home against the Boston Red Sox.

