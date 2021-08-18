Notes: Barrero works in OF; Castellanos' feel

The Reds recalled Barrero from Triple-A Louisville on Monday. The 23-year-old infielder will be joining the big club for the first time in 2021 after getting a 24-game trial with Cincinnati during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. With the benefit of playing on an everyday basis in the minors this season, Barrero has improved his plate approach and has tapped into more power, slugging 17 home runs between Louisville and Double-A Chattanooga in 2021 after having left the yard only 14 times in his first three professional seasons. Though Cincinnati views Barrero as a potential long-term solution in the middle infield, he may be relegated to a depth role during his upcoming stint in majors. Second baseman Jonathan India (.860 OPS) has been a National League Rookie of the Year frontrunner, while shortstop Kyle Farmer has overcome a sluggish start to the season to churn out a .971 OPS since the All-Star break.
