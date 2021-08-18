Cancel
Notes: Barrero works in OF; Castellanos' feel

MLB
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI -- Jose Barrero made his first big league start of the season for the Reds when he was at shortstop against the Cubs on Wednesday as Kyle Farmer got a break. But the organization’s No. 4 prospect could be given opportunities at other positions -- including the outfield. Before...

