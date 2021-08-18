Ohio State Gives Quarterback Front-Runner C.J. Stroud Light Workload In Practice

Redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud spent most of Ohio State’s practice on Wednesday morning watching classmate Jack Miller and true freshman Kyle McCord split time with the first-team offense. It wasn’t due to injury or fatigue, but rather a concerted effort to keep Stroud’s arm fresh during the dog days training camp.

“It’s something we typically do during camp, just shut them down at times with their arm, so that’s all that was,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said after practice. “It just kind of depends on how much they’ve been throwing, how much we’ve been throwing and how tired they get. We just kind of rely on them (to tell us).”

Andrew Lind/BuckeyesNow On Sports Illustrated

With Stroud asserting himself as the front-runner to be the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback for the season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2, Wednesday’s practice gave Miller and McCord an opportunity to get back in the race. Their performances could also be key in the battle to be Stroud’s backup – if that’s what it ultimately comes to.

“What a great opportunity for them today to step up and take reps with the (first-team),” Day said. “It’s a big evaluation week for those guys, as well. Now that we’ve got a few reps this week with the ones, by Friday, I think we need to find out who is game ready.

“This is a big week for everybody, but certainly those guys.”

