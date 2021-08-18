Cancel
Tom Brady is having the time of his life but hasn’t lost his competitive edge

By Ben Volin
Boston Globe
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA — Tom Brady didn’t shed his underdog mentality after he won a Super Bowl in 2001. He didn’t lose his edge after winning back-to-back titles in 2003-04. And he didn’t mellow out after winning three Super Bowls from 2014-18. So, no, Brady hasn’t lost his edge this offseason, either. He may be 44 years old and coming off his seventh Super Bowl title, but Brady is not letting his teammates coast through training camp. The Buccaneers return all 22 starters from last year’s Super Bowl team and around 47 of the 53 players, but that means little to Brady.

