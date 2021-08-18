Watch The Isley Brothers’ ‘Tiny Desk (Home)’ Concert [VIDEO]
Wednesday morning grooves were apparently made for Ron Isley and the legendary Isley Brothers. With NPR's Tiny Desk series still taking on a more intimate setting, the Isleys managed to incorporate decades of their long history into a 12-minute set featuring performances of "Between The Sheets," "Footsteps In The Dark," "For The Love Of You" and "That Lady."
