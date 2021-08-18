Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Many Patients With Multiple Sclerosis Harbor Misconceptions About Vaccinations

By Jessica Nye, PhD
gastroenterologyadvisor.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVaccine uptake was found to be decreased among the multiple sclerosis (MS) patient population, coupled with misconceptions about vaccine safety. These findings, from a cross-sectional study, were published in Neurology Clinical Practice. Researchers invited members of the North American Research Committee on MS Registry, a self-reported patient group, to participate...

www.gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influenza Vaccine#Influenza Vaccination#Multiple Sclerosis#Vaccinations#Varicella Vaccine#White#Ci
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
PharmaceuticalsSavannah Morning News

Debunking the most persistent misconceptions about COVID-19 vaccines

Roughly half of Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but vaccine hesitancy persists. About 14% of Americans say they will not get vaccinated, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Ten percent say they will wait and see how vaccines work for others, and 3% say they will get vaccinated only if it's required.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Latent tuberculosis infection reactivation in patients with multiple sclerosis in use of disease-modifying therapies: A systematic review

Mult Scler Relat Disord. 2021 Aug 1;55:103184. doi: 10.1016/j.msard.2021.103184. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Tuberculosis (TB) is an infectious-contagious disease caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis. This disease can act acutely or in latent form as granuloma. Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is a chronic inflammatory disease more common in the Central Nervous System (CNS). Its treatment involves disease-modifying therapies (DMTs), which can predispose MS patients to a higher risk of infections by interfering in the immune system. Patients undergoing MS treatment could be more susceptible to Latent Tuberculosis Infection (LTBI) reactivation. This study aims to elucidate the possible relationship between MS and LTBI through a systematic review of the literature.
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

The use of multi-domain patient reported outcome measures for detecting clinical disease progression in multiple sclerosis

Mult Scler Relat Disord. 2021 Jul 29;55:103165. doi: 10.1016/j.msard.2021.103165. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: Patient reported outcome measures (PROMs) are especially relevant in times of increased interest in telehealth but little is known about their relation to functional disability measures. METHODS: We assessed 248 people with MS at baseline and...
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Pharmaceuticalscnyhomepage.com

Doctor weighs in on vaccine misconceptions

NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — As COVID-19 cases rise throughout the area, physicians are encouraging everyone to get vaccinated. Dr. Joseph Sellers, Physician Executive for Bassett Medical Group and the President of the Medical Society of the State of New York (MSSNY), tells us about the misconceptions that are still making people hesitant.
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Electroencephalographic evidence of gray matter lesions among multiple sclerosis patients: A case-control study

Medicine (Baltimore). 2021 Aug 20;100(33):e27001. doi: 10.1097/MD.0000000000027001. This study aimed to investigate evidence of gray matter brain lesions in multiple sclerosis (MS) patients by evaluating the resting state alpha rhythm of brain electrical activity.The study included 50 patients diagnosed with MS recruited from the MS clinic with 50 age and gender-matched control participants. The study investigated parameters of posterior dominant rhythm (PDR) in the electroencephalography (EEG) recordings including wave frequency and amplitude. Functional disability among the patients was evaluated according to the expanded disability status scale. Univariate statistical analysis was completed using one-way analysis of variance and t test with a P value of less than .05 to indicate statistical significance.Patients with MS had significantly lower PDR frequency and amplitude values compared to the controls (P value < .01) and 34% of the MS patients had a PDR frequency of less than 8.5 Hz. The PDR frequency was negatively associated with the level of functional disability among the patients (P value <.001) and 4% of the patients had abnormal epileptiform discharges.Background slowing of resting alpha rhythms and epileptiform discharges are suggestive of gray matter degeneration and may help in the prediction and follow-up of cortical damage and functional disabilities among MS patients. Therefore, electroencephalography monitoring of the PDR spectrum may serve as an alternative or complementary tool with other imaging techniques to detect and monitor cerebral cortical lesions.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Effects of Vitamin D and Dexamethasone on Lymphocyte Proportions and Their Associations With Serum Concentrations of 25-Hydroxyvitamin D(3) In Vitro in Patients With Multiple Sclerosis or Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder

Front Immunol. 2021 Jul 29;12:677041. doi: 10.3389/fimmu.2021.677041. eCollection 2021. BACKGROUND: Clear associations have been found between vitamin D deficiency and several autoimmune diseases including multiple sclerosis (MS). However, the benefits of vitamin D supplementation on disease management remain a matter of debate. OBJECTIVE AND METHODS: Patients with MS (N=12) and...
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Treatment Escalation vs Immediate Initiation of Highly Effective Treatment for Patients With Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis: Data From 2 Different National Strategies

JAMA Neurol. 2021 Aug 16. doi: 10.1001/jamaneurol.2021.2738. Online ahead of print. IMPORTANCE: Treatment strategies for relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) vary markedly between Denmark and Sweden. The difference in the association of these national strategies with clinical outcomes is unknown. OBJECTIVE: To investigate the association of national differences in disease-modifying treatment...
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Is there a relationship between fall status, cognition and cerebellar lobule volume in patients with multiple sclerosis?

Appl Neuropsychol Adult. 2021 Aug 19:1-11. doi: 10.1080/23279095.2021.1962881. Online ahead of print. In this prospective case control study, relationship of detailed cerebellar volumetric data and cognition in patients with multiple sclerosis considering falling status using 3 D MRI and network analysis were evaluated. Participants consist of 106 adults with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis. Scores of Montreal cognitive assessment test, symbol digit modality Test, nine-hole peg test, berg balance scale test, timed up and go test, timed 25-foot walk test were worse in faller group than non faller group (p < 0.05 for all tests). There was no significant difference in terms of cerebellar lobule volumes between groups. But using artificial intelligence (AI) based network analysis, we brought a new perspective to interpreting the relationship between the cerebellum, cognition, gait, and balance. Overall, data from the study suggest a possible relationship between cerebellar volume changes and cognitive dysfunction through connectivity analysis in patients with multiple sclerosis. Further studies are needed to examine this issue by using connectivity analysis.
Diseases & Treatmentsneurology.org

Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis

In most cases, multiple sclerosis (MS) begins with a relapsing-remitting course followed by insidious disability worsening that is independent from clinically apparent relapses and is termed secondary progressive MS (SMPS). Major differences exist between relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS) and SPMS, especially regarding therapeutic response to treatment. This review provides an overview of the pathology, differentiation, and challenges in the diagnosis and treatment of SPMS. We emphasize the criticality of conversion from a relapsing-remitting to a secondary progressive disease course not only because such conversion is evidence of disability progression, but also because, until recently, treatments that effectively reduced disability progression in relapsing MS were not proven to be effective in SPMS. Clear clinical, imaging, immunologic, or pathologic criteria marking the transition from RRMS to SPMS have not yet been established. Early identification of SPMS will require tools that, together with the use of appropriate treatments, may result in better long-term outcomes for the population of patients with SPMS.
Public Healthhealthitsecurity.com

Common Misconceptions About HIPAA and COVID-19 Vaccination Status

- The HIPAA Privacy Rule does not protect one’s COVID-19 vaccination status, despite popular misconceptions. As HIPAA turns 25 this year, common misinterpretations of the law persist, a blog post published in Harvard Health Publishing contended. “For a rule that’s been around so long, it’s remarkable that HIPAA has been...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Medical & Biotechgentside.co.uk

There is a worrying new side effect for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The world has now handily passed the one billion mark of COVID vaccine injection, with over 33 million in the United Kingdom alone, of which 13 million having received all doses. Some impressive numbers, following a rocky start. But hidden in this beautiful picture are growing stormclouds: several side effects have been identified, and more are being discovered regularly.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

The One Sure Sign You Have COVID Now

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has mutated to become more contagious—as easy to catch as chickenpox, experts now say. At the same time, the most common symptoms of COVID seem to be changing, and a new symptom is most frequently reported. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Taking Vitamin D Supplements After 50

One day we are trucking along enjoying our youth. And then one day we wake up in our 50s, and we find creaks, cracks, and other feelings that we never experienced before. Unfortunately, as our age increases, our risk for developing certain health conditions like osteoporosis, cancer, and hypertension increase as well. In other words, a 50-year-old body is very different than a 20-year-old body. And because of this, taking certain supplements may result in some surprising effects once we reach a certain age. (Related: Best Supplements for People Over 50, Say Nutrition Experts.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy